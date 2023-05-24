Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.05.2023 | 15:36
Euler Digital SEZC; Markko Commerce Limited: Euler Digital SEZC has announced a partnership with Markko Commerce Limited to license AI Marketplace technology

LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Euler Digital SEZC (Euler Digital), has announced a partnership with marrko commerce Limited (markko) to license a SaaS deployed, sophisticated Marketplace technology. markko offers countless possibilities to integrate Euler Digital technology to deliver a hyperpersonalised user experience for AI technology buyers.

This partnership will create a category defining customer experience by combining the flexibility, scale and security of the markko Marketplace technology with a User Interface powered by Euler Digital's open sourced Large Language Models and AI avatars.

The first AI Marketplace will launch in the UK. Two Euler Digital Brands, AI Forum and AI GEN, will raise customer awareness and send customers to the Marketplace.

Global AI Vendors will commence training and onboarding in June 2023, ahead of a launch later in the Summer, once testing has been completed.

Ian Gilmour, Managing Director of Euler Digital, "Euler Digital is an Artificial Intelligence Headquarters Company, building an AI portfolio organically and through acquisition. We are poised to deliver a state-of-the-art AI Marketplace, in partnership with markko, with a category defining User Experience. The timing for the launch is excellent"

Luke Wilkins, CRO of markko commerce Limited, "Euler Digital is the first customer signed up for our SaaS enabled Marketplace. We are delighted to help realise their vision for an AI powered marketplace. Our ability to meet all of their integration requirements validated our design philosophy. We are excited to see how their unique User Interface will be received by the UK public."

Chris Bigsby, Head of Marketplace Operations for Euler Digital and a Director of AI Forum Ltd, "I have been reviewing the global offering for Marketplace technology for twelve months. We were particularly impressed with markko's thoughtfully-designed technology and friendly corporate culture. The UK is AI Forum's home jurisdiction and offers the perfect launchpad for our debut AI Marketplace"

To stay informed of the launch date and other 2023 developments, subscribe to Euler Digital's Crunchbase listing on https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/euler-digital and for all the latest AI news and research, subscribe to AI Forum on https://ai-forum.com/

Editors can obtain background by emailing lisa.carter@ai-forum.com for Euler Digital and Paige Grant on paige@meetmarkko.com for markko.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/euler-digital-sezc-has-announced-a-partnership-with-markko-commerce-limited-to-license-ai-marketplace-technology-301833509.html

