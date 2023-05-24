Ekran System to Exhibit at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023

Ekran System Inc. will participate in the upcoming Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. The event will take place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center from June 5-7, 2023.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit is the world's leading conference in the IT cybersecurity industry that sheds light on emerging cybersecurity trends and addresses risk management, cloud security, and other security challenges. The conference will provide you with valuable insights from security gurus and keep you up-to-date on the best cybersecurity practices and solutions.

Meet Ekran System at GartnerSEC

What to expect from Ekran System

Ekran System will showcase the capabilities of its full-cycle insider risk management platform. At the company's demo stand, a specialist will show Ekran System's capabilities and answer any questions about the software.

Attendees will be able to speak in person with Oleg Shomonko, CEO of Ekran System, as well as with Yevhen Zhurer, Head of Business Development, and Maryna Yucel, Sales Account Executive. What is more, Jonathan Care, a recognized expert in the field of cybersecurity and fraud detection, will also share his cybersecurity expertise at the Ekran System stand.

Key benefits of the Ekran System platform

Ekran System is an all-in-one insider risk management platform designed to deter, detect, and disrupt insider threats in your IT infrastructure. It is suitable for companies of all sizes and protects all kinds of infrastructure nodes, from desktops to jump servers.

Numerous global companies, including Visa, Deloitte, Samsung, Panasonic, and UPS, rely on Ekran System to safeguard their security because of its rich functionality and strong reliability.

Ekran System can benefit you with:

Fast and easy product deployment and integration

A lightweight software agent and highly optimized formats for storing data

AI-based compromised account detection

A visually structured evidence trail resulting in a fast incident response time

The platform offers the following features:

User activity monitoring (UAM). By monitoring user activities in real time, companies can identify and prevent insider threats, including employee fraud or data theft.

Privileged access management (PAM) allows for granular access control, automation of password management, two-factor authentication (2FA), and other robust capabilities, freeing your IT staff to focus on other critical tasks.

User and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) provides rapid threat detection by alerting about suspicious behavior that may otherwise go unnoticed by traditional security tools.

Audits and comprehensive reports, including compliance reports, can help companies meet laws, regulations, and data security standards including NIST 800-53, the GDPR, and HIPAA.

Alerts and incident response. Real-time alerts and notifications help organizations proactively deter, detect, and disrupt insider threats before they become major issues.

Ekran System software has been featured by Gartner in their 2022 Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions, included in the 2021 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for PAM, and recommended in the NIST Special Publication 1800-18.

By leveraging Ekran System, companies can mitigate insider risks, respond to the human element of data privacy and cybersecurity, ensure comprehensive protection of their most critical assets, and seamlessly pass cybersecurity audits.

We invite you to visit our demo stand at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit and learn more about how Ekran System can help your organization enhance its cybersecurity. Don't miss this opportunity to see our platform in action and speak with our experts about your specific insider risk management needs.

You can find more information on the Ekran System platform and insider risk management practices on our blog.

