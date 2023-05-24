Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
WKN: 662541 | ISIN: US2533931026
DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Locations for Upcoming DICK'S House of Sport Stores

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / DICK'S Sporting Goods

Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

After opening its first three DICK'S House of Sport stores in Rochester, New York, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Minnetonka, Minnesota, DICK'S Sporting Goods plans to add more than 12 new locations in the next two years.

The decision to expand the House of Sport brand comes following incredible responses from athletes, vendors, and the local communities.

DICK'S House of Sport is a 100,000+ square foot store that provides athletes with an incredible assortment of products along with in-store experiences including a climbing wall, multiple golf bays with TrackMan simulators, and multi-sport cages that can be used for baseball, softball, lacrosse and soccer and give athletes an opportunity to try product while measuring and tracking their performance. House of Sport stores also focus on deep integration with the local community through partnerships and events. Some locations have a field attached to the store that can be used for open play, clinics, league space or as an ice rink in the winter.

"DICK'S House of Sport is redefining sports retail," said Lauren Hobart, President and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods, on DICK'S Sporting Goods' 2022 Q4 earnings call in March. "It is an experience that fosters deep community involvement that goes well beyond traditional retail and has become a destination where athletes can fuel their passions."

The nine new House of Sport locations slated to open in 2023 are:

  • Katy, Texas at The Shops at Park West
  • Baybrook, Texas at Baybrook Mall
  • Davenport, Iowa, at Davenport Commons
  • Champaign, Illinois at Market Place Shopping Ctr.
  • Chesapeake, Virginia at Greenbrier Square
  • Fayetteville, North Carolina at Freedom Town Center
  • Latham, New York at Latham Farms
  • Scranton, Pennsylvania at Viewmont Mall
  • Johnson City, New York at Oakdale Commons

The Johnson City House of Sport is just minutes from the very first DICK'S store in Binghamton, New York, and will debut as the company celebrates its 75th anniversary year. The remaining eight locations are existing DICK'S Sporting Goods stores that are currently closed for renovations and will be reopened as House of Sport stores later this year.

In 2024, House of Sport will open several additional locations, including in the following three communities:

  • Boston, Massachusetts at the Prudential Center
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Ross Park Mall
  • Salem, New Hampshire at the Mall at Rockingham Park

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DICK'S Sporting Goods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DICK'S Sporting Goods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dicks-sporting-goods
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DICK'S Sporting Goods

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757008/DICKS-Sporting-Goods-Announces-Locations-for-Upcoming-DICKS-House-of-Sport-Stores

