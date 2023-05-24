Infinite Group, Inc.: Nodeware Among Participants Selected for ConnectWise's PitchIT Class of 2023

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCQB:IMCI) - Nodeware, a patented vulnerability management solution developed by IGI CyberLabs, has been selected as a member of ConnectWise's esteemed PitchIT class of 2023. This exclusive 16-week program includes a rigorous business assessment, coaching from industry experts, placement on the ConnectWise marketplace, co-marketing opportunities, and more. Nodeware was announced as one of 27 organizations admitted into this year's cohort.

"We are thrilled to be picked for this year's PitchIT Class of 2023. Having spoken with other vendors who have been through the program, I cannot stress how excited and honored we are to have been chosen and to work with ConnectWise, a company that embodies the level of achievement and success we aspire to," said Matthew K. Koenig, VP of Channel Sales. "The guidance we will receive, and the relationships we form with other members of our class will be invaluable, offering benefits not only in the present, but also for years to come."

Nodeware is a continuous vulnerability scanning and management solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs). It provides comprehensive monitoring and identification of on-site, cloud and remote network assets. Whether leveraging the user-friendly multitenant dashboard or API, MSPs can easily offer their clients a more proactive and layered security approach, reducing their clients' risks by identifying security gaps before they can be exploited. Nodeware equips MSPs with a high-value automated service that actively helps safeguard their clients' network operations, delivering critical and actionable information in real-time.

"Nodeware's selection for this year's PitchIT program highlights our dedication to supporting MSPs in a rapidly changing landscape," said Stuart Cohen, President of IGI CyberLabs. "We are honored to be recognized among top solution providers. This reaffirms our commitment to empowering MSPs as a key piece of their trusted security offering, helping them protect their clients' critical data from the increasingly sophisticated threat environment."

The PitchIT program culminates in an exciting pitch competition among three finalists, scheduled to take place at IT Nation Connect on November 8-10, 2023.

About Nodeware

Nodeware is an in-demand cybersecurity solution that helps businesses reduce their risk of ransomware or other cyber-attacks-all with breakthrough simplicity and affordability. The easy-to-use SaaS solution helps businesses meet compliance requirements and can be bundled and easily integrated with other IT or security offerings or used to upsell managed services. And it's not just filling a security gap for customers, it's also filling a void in the channel cybersecurity market-creating a powerful opportunity for MSPs and resellers. Nodeware is available globally and is supported and developed by IGI's US-based support and development teams. Learn more at nodeware.com and igicyberlabs.com. Follow Nodeware on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, with a remote workforce spanning the United States, Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCQB:IMCI) delivers technology and people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. IGI CyberLabs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IGI, is the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com.

