24.05.2023
ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Lincoln Insurance Group

Acquisition Expands ALKEME's Property and Casualty footprint in Utah

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / ALKEME, a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Lincoln Insurance Group, a Utah-based full-service insurance agency that was founded in 2006.

Based in Sandy, Utah, Lincoln Insurance Group specializes in providing commercial and personal insurance as well as bonding.

"Lincoln Insurance has built a stellar reputation across Utah as one of the best agencies in the state," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "This acquisition is another important step in our growth in Utah as we continue to identify and partner with leading agencies that will further broaden our capabilities and reach."

"We could not be more excited to join the ALKEME family and expand our reach and growth potential," said Joe Coccimiglio, owner of Lincoln Insurance Group. "ALKEME brings amazing resources, industry expertise and access to markets that will enable us to further accelerate our growth."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top-50 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, CA, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings, including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit: https://alkemeins.com.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste
Marketing
jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756890/ALKEME-Acquires-Lincoln-Insurance-Group

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
