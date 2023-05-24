Cresa Boston Promotes Three Advisors to Managing Principal

Recognition honors consecutive years of top performance and commitment to client service

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / The Boston office of Cresa, the world's largest tenant-only commercial real estate firm, is proud to promote three transaction advisors to managing principals. John Coakley, Paul Delaney, and Joe Doyle have demonstrated sustained excellence in business development and exemplary client service as respected industry leaders. In addition to building strong and lasting relationships with clients, this group has provided invaluable mentorship to Cresa's emerging advisors and consultants.

Doyle joined Cresa in 2003 and has steadily grown the business with clients along Routes 128/495 and in southern New Hampshire as well as a host of multi-market organizations. Through his advisory practice, Doyle has become a trusted expert in the market with longstanding partners that include ALKU, ExaGrid, and New England Life Care. Within Cresa Boston, Doyle leads the suburban advisory team and has played a critical role in recruiting and training the next generation of real estate professionals.

Coakley and Delaney joined Cresa in 2011, having worked together previously at Grubb & Ellis Company. With a focus on life sciences and health tech organizations, their work brings them from Cambridge and Greater Boston to burgeoning biotech neighborhoods across the country. In the last two years, Coakley and Delaney have grown their life sciences team to provide expanded expertise and services, including a specialized lab planning group. Their recent clients include Abcam, Alchemab, Vor Bio, Olink, and Zelis, among others.

"We couldn't be happier to promote this group of advisors," said Adam Subber, managing principal of Cresa Boston. "Especially during the last few years, it's been a huge advantage to have veteran leaders to help strategize about how to expand our business and continue to move the practice forward."

With unmatched knowledge of their respective markets and industries, Coakley, Delaney, and Doyle have had an indelible impact on Cresa's business trajectory and company culture. They are joined in this recognition by Vicki Keenan, who was also promoted to managing principal this May. Please join us in congratulating this group for their exceptional accomplishments and toasting to their ongoing success with Cresa.

