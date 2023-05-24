Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023
WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
24.05.23
11:43 Uhr
210,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,24 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
ACCESSWIRE
24.05.2023 | 16:26
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FedEx Corporation: FedEx and Operation Warm Receive 2023 Golden Halo Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / FedEx Corporation

FedEx Corporation, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Press release picture

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, FedEx and Operation Warm received one of North America's highest honors for corporate social impact initiatives. The Engage for Good Conference recognized our collaborative efforts with Operation Warm with a Golden Halo Award for the 2023 Best Employee Engagement Initiative. This prestigious award celebrates programs that blend brand purpose and social impact to build a better world and the bottom line.

Through our work with Operation Warm, we were able to deliver warm coats and shoes to children in need around the U.S., Canada and even into LAC. Operation Warm and FedEx teamed up to provide an impactful volunteer experience for team members, while leveraging shipping and logistics expertise to ensure a seamless delivery.

The FedEx Cares teams greatly appreciates all the wonderful volunteers who have participated in the over 193 coat or shoe events that have occurred since 2016. These special deliveries provided the gift of warmth, confidence and hope to students. In return team members were gifted with joy, high-fives, smiles, and hugs.

This campaign was also a key part of FedEx Cares' successful 50 by 50 initiative, in which the company aimed to positively impact 50 million lives by its 50th anniversary in April 2023.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757013/FedEx-and-Operation-Warm-Receive-2023-Golden-Halo-Award

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
