Exactitude Consultancy: Ceramic Matrix Composites Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 2.73 billion, with Growing CAGR of 12.19% by 2029

The Ceramic Matrix Composites Market is expected to grow at 12.19% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 7.53 Billion by 2029 from USD 2.73 Billion in 2020.

Due to its remarkable oxidation and radiation resistance qualities, ceramic matrix composites are frequently employed in the energy and aerospace industries (heat exchangers, structural re-entry thermal protection). The aerospace industry accounts for the majority of ceramic matrix composites use. Numerous industries, including aerospace as well as overall economic activity, have been impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The aircraft industry has been severely impacted by the installation of lockdowns in many nations. Whereas the slowdown in economic activity has hampered the growth of new industries and industry expansions, severely harming consumer demand for ceramic matrix composites and the market under study.

Engineers at the National Composite Centre (NCC) in Bristol, UK , began producing ceramic matrix composites's in September 2022 using AFP (Automated Fibre Placement) technology, unlocking the materials' high-temperature potential for use in engines. Traditional Ni-based super alloys have a highest threshold temperature of about 800°C, whereas oxide-based CERAMIC MATRIX COMPOSITES may function at 1,000°C. The higher operating temperature may improve the performance of aviation engines and reduce fuel use and CO2 emissions.

The largest portion of the global ceramic matrix composites market is accounted for by North America

In 2020, North America had the highest share, at 44%. The presence of significant aviation industries, investments in developing ceramic matrix components for manufacturing aviation components, and partnerships with government agencies for improving defence equipment are the factors driving the segment, with North America accounting for the largest share.

had the highest share, at 44%. The presence of significant aviation industries, investments in developing ceramic matrix components for manufacturing aviation components, and partnerships with government agencies for improving defence equipment are the factors driving the segment, with accounting for the largest share. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to have continuous revenue growth over the course of the forecasted year. Because of the expanding population in countries like China and India and the rising standard of living, there is a surge in the demand for ceramic matrix composites market across a variety of businesses.

The need for ceramic matrix composites in the automobile industry has increased as a result of fuel-efficient vehicles

Ceramic matrix composites are a particular kind of composite material in which the reinforcement (refractory fibres) and matrix (ceramic) are both ceramic. Carbon and carbon fibres, often known as carbon-fiber reinforced carbon, are also thought of as ceramic materials. Alumina fibres and silicon carbide are examples of ceramic materials.

Due to their superior electrical conductivity and thermal stability, these composites are useful for a variety of applications where high efficacy and strength-to-weight ratio are crucial. These composite materials are frequently utilised in the heat management, electronic, defense, and aerospace industries to improve structural performance and electrical conductivity. Additionally, they are utilised in heat treatment, soldering fixtures, and engineering applications.

Additionally, they are utilised in heat treatment, soldering fixtures, and engineering applications. In order to protect against extremely high corrosion, thermal shock, and wear resistance, applications also include gas turbine components, burners, flame holders, military jet engines, fission reactors, heat shield systems, space vehicles, rocket engines, slide bearings, friction systems, brake systems, and some brake disc components for cars and aeroplanes.

Huge expenditures in cutting-edge technology like ultra-high temperature C.M.C. can open up a wealth of growth potential for the industry. Recent research on ultra-high temperature ceramics (UHTCs) has demonstrated their exceptional erosion resistance at temperatures as high as 2000°C. However, they can't withstand thermal shocks. The C3HARME project intends to combine the best aspects of C.M.C.s with UHTCs to create UHTCMCs, or ultra-high temperature ceramic matrix composites, which have the ability to self-heal. Therefore, it is anticipated that the creation of new goods using C.M.C.s will present a wide range of prospects in the next years.

Additionally, huge sums of money are being invested by national and international governments in the R&D of C.M.C. composites in order to create a multiscale collaborative design for a high-temperature stealth technology. Controlling composition is crucial for the advancement of stealth technology. Thus, the use of two types of interface layers is expanding exponentially in order to adequately manage the C.M.C. stealth performance & electrical conductivity. The first is pyrolytic carbon, and the second is boron nitride. Additionally, well-known MNCs like C.O.I. Ceramics, C.F.C. Carbon, SGL Carbon, etc. plan to finance the process of composition controlling by altering PyC & B.N. features and appropriately adjusting its interface layer thickness (0.1, 0.3, & 0.5 m), thereby catering to significant market opportunities over time.

Top Key Players of Market Ceramic Matrix Composites Market

Rolls-Royce

General Electric Company

Axiom Materials Inc.

SGL Carbon

3M Company

Company United Technologies

Lancer Systems

COI Ceramics

Applied Thin Films

CoorsTek

CFC Carbon Co., Ltd.

Ultramet

Key Market Segments: Ceramic Matrix Composites Market

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market By Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

Silicon Carbide

Oxide

Carbon

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market By Application, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

Aerospace

Defense

Energy & Power

Electrical & Electronics

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market By Region, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East And Africa

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

An Increase In The Need For The Automotive Industry

Because of their high tensile strength and heat tolerance, CMCs are ideal for use in automotive applications. C.M.Cs are necessary for automotive engine components produced by automakers. As a result, the market for C.M.C. has grown. They are heat-resistant and can operate with little to no cooling, which lessens the requirement for cooling the air in engines. It is projected that C.M.C. with these attributes will replace metal components and traditional alloys in automotive engines, resulting in lighter and more efficient vehicles. Developing countries like China , India , and Japan are seeing faster increases in automobile production.

An Increase In The Usage Of C.M.C. In The Aerospace Sector

The demand for C.M.C.s from the aerospace industry is also boosting the market for ceramic composites globally. Ceramic matrix composite is frequently used in the aerospace industry to make components for aircraft, such as engine nozzles, nose caps, tail cones, fins, rudders, leading edges, body flaps, and panels. According to the S.A.E. Global study, due to their numerous benefits, C.M.C. parts are developed for popular aircraft including the Boeing 737 MAX, Airbus 320neo, Boeing 777x, and GE9X high-bypass turbofan engines.

An Increase In The Demand For Lightweight And Fuel-Efficient Automobiles

Due to an increase in demand for lightweight cars, the C.M.C. market is growing on a global scale. Thanks to the increase in demand for lightweight electric vehicles, manufacturers are now concentrating on using lightweight composite materials as a replacement for heavy steel and iron in autos. According to McKinsey, the automotive industry will use 70% more lightweight materials by 2030 than it does now. As a result, the demand for lightweight cars will be what drives the market for C.M.C.

Market Restraint

Costly because of C.M.Cs

The cost of C.M.C. is influenced by the ceramic fibres' pricing. Despite having roughly the same application domains as other metals and alloys, ceramic composites are more expensive. Furthermore, only a small amount of Si and aluminium carbide fibres are still produced globally.

Market Opportunity

The use of robotics in C.M.C. rapid prototyping is growing in popularity in the global market.

In order to create products with 3-dimensional shapes, the C.M.C. materials are embedded in the form of patterned layers during the CCATP/Ceramic Composite Advanced Tow Placement process. In order to place the tows in the proper patterned layers, the CCATP procedure mandates the use of ATP/Advanced Tow Placement Equipment, which comprises of a robotic head. The robotic head revolves as the hot tows are forced out of the spools and pressed against the surface of the object being formed. The process parameters and the robotic head's movements can be controlled using data output from a single computer-aided design (CAD) system.

