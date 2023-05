Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in AUGA group, AB shares (AUG1L, ISIN code LT0000127466) and bonds (AUGB060024A, ISIN code LT0000404238) on 25-05-2023. The trading will be suspended on the request of the issuer due to the essential information announcement during the day. More information can be found here. The trading will be resumed on 26-05-2023. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com