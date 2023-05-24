3BL Alerts: Ultragenyx Issues 2022 ESG Report, Continuing To Enhance Its Leadership on Corporate Responsibility

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for rare and ultrarare diseases, today released its second annual ESG report. The report highlights the company's innovative approach to drug development and ongoing commitment to transparency around its corporate responsibility initiatives, as well as its efforts to achieve equitable access to medicines, making a positive impact on the communities the company partners with, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace culture and maintaining strong corporate governance.

Ultragenyx's ESG strategy is structured around six key pillars, aligned with the company's mission to transform the lives of people living with rare disease: Innovation, Patients, People, Communities, Planet and Governance.

"Our company has always had a focus on creating value while also doing good for our communities," said Emil Kakkis, MD, PhD, chief executive officer and president of Ultragenyx. "Our 2022 ESG Report showcases our continued commitment to being a responsible drug developer and making a meaningful difference in peoples' lives."

The 2022 Ultragenyx ESG Report features both Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) indices and highlights the UN Sustainable Development Goals most closely aligned with Ultragenyx's vision and mission. For the full report and more on Ultragenyx's ESG efforts, please visit https://www.ultragenyx.com/ultra-committed/corporate-responsibility/.

Highlights from Ultragenyx's 2022 ESG report include:

Innovation:

Ultragenyx is committed to delivering novel, disease-modifying treatments with speed and urgency to rare disease communities with limited or no treatment options.

Advanced three gene therapies into pivotal studies

More than 200 clinical trial sites in operation across 24 countries as of December 2022

Patients:

Ultragenyx is committed to supporting the rare disease community through its efforts to develop novel therapies, share its science and expertise, achieve broad access to screening and treatment, and partner with policymakers for meaningful change.

More than 3,200 patients have received Ultragenyx treatments through commercial access and expanded use as of December 2022

In recognition of Rare Disease Day 2022, Ultragenyx developed a campaign to support education and access to newborn screening and provided matched donations to two nonprofit organizations doing critical work in this area: Baby's First Test and Rare Disease Innovation Institute

People:

Ultragenyx is committed to maintaining a diverse, inclusive, safe and healthy environment. The company is also committed to fair and equitable compensation practices that are transparent and free from bias.

~45% of all U.S. employees and ~79% of new hires self-reported as members of diverse populations as of December 2022

95% of employees attended at least one of the 70 development workshops offered

Communities:

Ultragenyx is committed to supporting initiatives that provide meaningful impact for the rare disease community, public health and access to care, STEAM education and local, at-risk communities.

$4.27 million in charitable donations and health-related grants were approved, supporting over 70 patient advocacy organizations in 21 countries, and providing medical education to 60,000 healthcare professionals

78% of employees from Ultragenyx's Latin America region participated in the first International Day of Service

Planet:

Ultragenyx is committed to developing an environmental strategy that minimizes its environmental footprint across its business.

Purchased 1,988 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity, which avoided an estimated 465 MT of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e)

Diverted 950 pounds of pipette tip boxes from landfill, including circularizing 75% into new lab products

Governance:

The foundation of Ultragenyx's purpose to lead the future of rare disease medicine is built upon its commitments to strong corporate governance, ethics and integrity, compliance, data protection and security, and responsible procurement.

100% of employees received data protection, cyber security and social media training

Joined the International Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Consortium (Rx-360) and began to participate in the Rx-360 Joint Audit Program

In 2022, Ultragenyx also received awards and recognition. The company was named the #3 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area among companies with 500-999 employees and #2 for workplace wellness by the San Francisco Business Times, a Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe, and the Best Leading Rare Disease Medicines & Therapies Company in the 2022 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards by Global Health & Pharma. The company was also recognized in 2022 as one of the?Deloitte?Technology?Fast?500 - the fastest-growing companies in the technology sector.



