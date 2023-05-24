NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Billerud (150/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Billerud AB (Billerud) held today, May 24, 2023, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.50 per share. The Ex-date is May 25, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Billerud (BILL). For further information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1146085