Partners Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Partners Group announces amendments to the composition of its Executive Team



24-May-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 24 May 2023 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules (LR) Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, today announces two rotations out of its Executive Team, effective as of 30 June. Hans Ploos van Amstel will transition from the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) role into an Advisory Partner function. Mr. Ploos van Amstel joined Partners Group in 2020 with the mandate to modernize the firm's finance function after a period of significant growth. Having successfully achieved this, the search for his successor is at an advanced stage. Until the new appointment is made, Manuel Ottinger, Head of Group Finance, and Philip Sauer, Head of Corporate Development, will share the CFO responsibilities, reporting directly to Partners Group's CEO, David Layton. In his Advisory Partner role, Mr. Ploos van Amstel will provide consultancy services to Partners Group and select portfolio companies. Marlis Morin, currently Head of Client Services, will transition out of the Executive Team and the day-to-day management of Client Services, but will remain a Partner of the firm. Ms. Morin has spent a total of 20 years to-date with Partners Group in several leadership roles. Since 2014, she has been responsible for a period of growth and successful transformation for Client Services. Ms. Morin also launched Partners Group's Manila office in 2016, creating a services and operations hub to complement its Singapore office. Going forward, she will scale back her role, while maintaining the responsibility for developing strategic relationships with key business partners to the firm's services functions. David Layton, CEO, comments: "Marlis and Hans have been instrumental in shaping key functions at Partners Group through their substantial contributions to their areas of focus and the Executive Team. I am delighted that the firm will continue to benefit from their experience and expertise in their new roles." About Partners Group Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 195 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate superior returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With over USD 135 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2022, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,800 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter . Shareholder relations contact

Philip Sauer

Phone: +41 41 784 66 60

Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com Media relations contact

Jenny Blinch

Phone: +44 207 575 2571

Email: jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.com

End of Inside Information