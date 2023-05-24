Osteoid Inc. Launches Revolutionary AI-Driven Automatic 3D Cephalometric Tracing in the Latest Version of Invivo

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Osteoid Inc., a leading provider of innovative dental software solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of the latest version of Invivo, the company's 3D treatment planning software for dentists. The new version revolutionizes orthodontic treatment planning by providing automated cephalometric tracing powered by artificial intelligence (AI) as part of its 3D Analysis module. This new feature assists orthodontists to perform 3D cephalometric tracing with a single button click, which may significantly decrease the time involved compared to traditional methods.





Invivo7.1 AI-driven cephalometric tracing

The new Invivo7.1 leverages AI to make landmark extraction and cephalometric tracing easy.



"We are excited to bring this new technology to the market," said Calvin Hur, CEO of Osteoid Inc. "By leveraging AI to automate the cephalometric tracing process, we are helping orthodontists save valuable time during treatment planning."

In addition to the new AI features, Invivo includes a range of features and capabilities that enables dentists, orthodontists, OMF surgeons and radiologists to perform an array of 3D treatment plans with unmatched ease and accuracy.

This release comes on the heels of Osteoid's Invivo One launch last year that unified the Invivo desktop software and cloud-based Invivo Workspace platform into a single subscription solution. Invivo One gives doctors and their clinical staff access to its industry-leading software in one affordable and easy-to-administer plan.

"We're really excited about this release because it's the first release to incorporate AI," said Mike Tsang, head of product at Osteoid. "You can expect to see an increasing number of AI-driven features in future Invivo releases as we embark on the next phase for Invivo."

Osteoid Inc. is committed to providing innovative software solutions that improve patient outcomes and streamline workflows for dental professionals. The launch of its new 3D treatment planning software further solidifies the company's position as a leader in the dental software industry.

For more information about Osteoid Inc. or to try the 3D treatment planning software, please visit the company's website at www.osteoidinc.com.

