Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Zukünftiger Highflyer: Unentdeckte Trendaktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.05.2023 | 18:02
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont: Community Bancorp. Re-Elects Directors and Discusses Strong 2022 and First Quarter 2023 Results at Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting

DERBY, VT / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Community Bancorp. held its 2023 Annual Shareholders meeting through a virtual platform on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The webcast replay can be accessed through the company's website communitybancorpvt.com, and will be available until May 16, 2024.

A quorum of shareholders cast ballots and voted affirmatively on two proposals: re-electing Thomas E. Adams, Jacques R. Couture, Emma L. Marvin and James G. Wheeler, Jr. to three-year terms expiring in 2026, and ratifying BerryDunn as the Company's external auditors for 2023.

During the business portion of the meeting, President and CEO Kathy Austin shared that the bank passed the $1.0 billion threshold in 2021, initially reflecting pandemic relief programs, and more recently reflecting solid organic growth in the bank's loan portfolio and deposit base. The bank reported $1.03 billion in consolidated assets as of March 31, 2023, up 2% year-over-year.

Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer Christopher Caldwell discussed continued lending growth and success stories created by the relationships CNB's experienced lending team has built with customers. He noted that CNB lenders bring deep knowledge of their markets and flexible, responsive and creative approaches to seize opportunities.

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating & Innovation Officer Leslie Delhaie covered three areas of strategic transformation initiatives for the bank, including enhancing the customer experience, driving efficiencies and improving customer retention.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Louise Bonvechio provided a deeper review of the bank's strong recent financial results, including overall trends and metrics.

CEO Austin concluded the meeting by commenting, "First quarter 2023 results demonstrate the bank is performing well, and we remain well-positioned to sustain profitable growth while serving our communities. We appreciate the privilege it is to be the current stewards of this company and bank."

For more information about Community National Bank visit communitynationalbank.com.
To learn more about Community Bancorp. visit communitybancorpvt.com.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations
ir@communitynationalbank.com

SOURCE: Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757032/Community-Bancorp-Re-Elects-Directors-and-Discusses-Strong-2022-and-First-Quarter-2023-Results-at-Virtual-Annual-Shareholders-Meeting

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.