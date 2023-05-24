Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023

WKN: A0LD7X | ISIN: FR0004045847 | Ticker-Symbol: 8Z4
Frankfurt
24.05.23
08:02 Uhr
123,00 Euro
-3,00
-2,38 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOYAGEURS DU MONDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOYAGEURS DU MONDE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,00125,5020:07
24.05.2023 | 18:31

Voyageurs du Monde: Full recovery of activity at Voyageurs du Monde

DJ Voyageurs du Monde: Full recovery of activity at Voyageurs du Monde

Voyageurs du Monde Voyageurs du Monde: Full recovery of activity at Voyageurs du Monde 24-May-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release Paris, 24 May 2023

Full recovery of activity at Voyageurs du Monde

Following the announcement on May 18th 2023, of a cyber attack that occurred during the night of May 15th to 16th, Voyageurs du Monde Group resumed most of its activities on May 22nd 2023.

Our backup tools enabled us to reinstall our information system and databases the day after the incident. We are operating normally with all our customers: all our agencies are connected, telephony, emails and our websites are working, we are ensuring departures and we are responding to requests for new trips.

The crisis unit that was immediately set up to deploy all the necessary actions is being maintained to carry out all the investigations and strengthen the security and surveillance of our information system to avoid this type of incident again. Security in general is one of our main concerns.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Contacts:

Voyageurs du Monde Lionel Habasque, Directeur Général Délégué, T: +33 (0)1 53 73 77 09 / +33 (0)6 26 91 46 77

M: lhabasque@terdav.com

Alain Capestan, Directeur Général Délégué, T: +33 (0)1 42 86 16 57 / +33 (0)6 03 35 05 48

M: acapestan@voyageursdumonde.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Voyageurs du Monde: Full recovery of activity at Voyageurs du Monde 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Voyageurs du Monde 
         55 rue Sainte-Anne 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 (0)1 42 86 17 00 
Internet:    www.voyageursdumonde.fr 
ISIN:      FR0004045847 
Euronext Ticker: ALVDM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1641087 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1641087 24-May-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1641087&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2023 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
