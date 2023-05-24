DJ HFM Unveils Refreshed Website and New Trading Conditions

HFM Unveils Refreshed Website and New Trading Conditions

HFM Unveils Refreshed Website and New Trading Conditions

Cyprus | May 24, 2023 10:16 AM Eastern Daylight Time As another affirmation of its industry-leading position, the award-winning broker has revamped its trading conditions and presented a refreshed website.

Global multi-asset broker HFM has announced enhanced trading conditions through its all-new trading accounts as another example of how the company is pushing boundaries and leading the way in the global online trading market. In addition, the broker unveiled a brand-new look for its website.

Revolutionizing the financial markets once again, HFM introduces its new trading accounts that enable clients to trade a wide range of asset classes with superior trading conditions including higher leverage up to 1:2000, swap free trading conditions on specific accounts and specific instruments, quick deposits and withdrawal methods and ultra-fast execution.

"Traders need a robust trading environment when engaging in the financial markets. We believe that our trading accounts and superior conditions clearly demonstrate our commitment to helping our clients become self-directed traders. Our clients and partners' needs will continue to play a strong role in guiding future decisions," an HFM spokesperson said.

New Website, Automated Client Onboarding

Created with the user experience in mind, HFM's enhanced website features a modern design and intuitive navigation for a user-friendly experience of the company's product portfolio and provided services. The company has also launched an upgraded onboarding process; the new effortless onboarding ensures traders can quickly and easily set up their accounts and start trading the markets in minutes.

Commenting on this update the HFM spokesperson said: "This is an exciting new chapter for HFM. Through client feedback, we always make improvements and strive to serve our clients in the best way possible; rise in demand for simple and customized trading provided an opportunity for us to completely refresh our website and KYC procedures to make online trading easily accessible to everyone."

HFM invites visitors to explore the new website: www.hfm.com

About HFM

HFM, formerly known as HotForex, is a brand name of HF Markets Group, an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 3.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 60 coveted industry awards in its twelve-year history. The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to trade Forex and CFDs online.

