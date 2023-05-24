DJ Baxia Markets unveils next reading platforms

Baxia Markets unveils next-generation trading platforms, emphasizing customer service and enhancing product offers

Nassau | May 24, 2023 10:18 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Baxia Markets, a leading online foreign exchange trading provider introduces its clients with next generation trading platforms that includes MT5, MAM/PAMM and API Solutions. The firm also expands its product offering and improves its client experience as part of a brand refresh.

"Our goal is to make forex trading accessible to everyone, regardless of their level of experience, and we are thrilled to see that our approach is resonating with traders," said the Founder and CEO of Baxia Markets. "We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible trading experience, and we will continue to innovate and improve our platform to meet their evolving needs."

Baxia also expresses massive Asian market interest and customer expansion over the last few months. The firm rolled out local bank funding methods across Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam and is working on adding Singapore, India, as well as LATAM markets.

Over the past year, Baxia has added over 200 instruments to the retail trading market, including forex currencies, share CFDs, metals, cryptocurrencies throughout Europe, Hong Kong, and the United States.

The firm weighs on a simple trading solution provider for traders of all levels of experience, from newbies to professionals. Its versatile instrument options enable traders to benefit from a diverse trading portfolio with multi-type trading assets.

Baxia platform is easy to navigate and offers a range of tools and resources to help traders make informed decisions. The platform also supports multiple languages, making it accessible to traders from around the world. Baxia Markets offers two types of trading accounts which are BX Standard (STP), and BX Zero (ECN). The standard account spread starts from 1 pips and doesn't apply trading commissions. Whereas, the zero spread account spreads are as low as 0 pips and applies a USD7 commission per lot round turn. Baxia doesn't charge trading commissions on indices, futures, spot metals, and spot energies.

Baxia Markets believes its competitive pricing will help traders to minimize their trading costs and maximize their returns. Baxia Markets also offers flexible leverage options, allowing traders to adjust their positions to suit their risk tolerance.

In addition to its low costs and user-friendly interface, Baxia Markets also offers a range of educational resources to help traders improve their skills and knowledge. These resources include trading guides, free forex courses, video tutorials, and more. The platform also offers a demo account, which allows traders to practice their strategies without risking real money.

Baxia Markets also ensures excellent customer support. The platform offers customer support via live chat, email, and phone, ensuring that traders can get help whenever they need it. The support team is knowledgeable and responsive, and is always willing to go the extra mile to help traders resolve any issues or answer any questions they may have.

Recently, Baxia has earned a 4.8 rating (out of 5) at Trustpilot where 92% of the users gave the company a 5-star review. The exchange is poised for even greater success in the coming months and years as it continues to expand its offerings and reach new markets. With its focus on innovation, customer service, and transparency, the company is well-positioned to become a leading player in the forex trading industry.

Baxia Markets took a significant step forward in its commitment to maintaining a transparent and secure trading environment for their clients by partnering with the Financial Commission. As an official member, Baxia's focus on transparency remains unwavering, ensuring that their clients receive a seamless and trustworthy trading experience.

By collaborating with the Financial Commission Baxia Markets pledges to uphold the highest standards of integrity, ethical conduct, and regulatory compliance in the global financial market. This strategic partnership not only solidifies their reputation as a trustworthy broker but also reaffirms their commitment to providing unparalleled customer service and a secure trading platform for investors around the world.

As global markets continue to experience unprecedented volatility in 2023, Baxia Market's is dedicated to providing their clients with innovative solutions to capitalize on new opportunities and manage risk effectively. Recognizing the potential for significant market movements during the weekends, Baxia introduced weekend trading on their platform.

This exceptional offering empowers investors to seize profitable prospects and react to changing market conditions in real-time, even when traditional markets are closed. By extending their trading hours, Baxia Market's is committed to delivering a versatile and adaptable platform that meets the ever-evolving needs of today's savvy investors, giving them the edge they need to thrive in the dynamic world of finance.

About Baxia:

Baxia Markets, established in 2020, is excited to announce its emergence as a fast-growing forex trading company in the market. The company has been making waves in the industry with its innovative approach to forex trading, which has attracted traders from all over the world.

Founded by a team of senior financial experts and experienced traders, Baxia Markets is on a mission to disrupt the forex trading industry with its cutting-edge technology, advanced analytics, and superior customer service. The company's user-friendly platform is designed to cater to the needs of novice and experienced traders, providing them with all the essential tools and resources they need to make informed trading decisions.

Baxia Markets also sets itself apart from other forex trading companies by offering its clients competitive spreads, low trading fees, and a wide range of trading instruments, including major currency pairs, commodities, and indices. The company's flexible trading conditions and superior customer service have earned the firm a loyal customer base, which is growing at an unprecedented rate.

Baxia Global Limited regulated by FINANCIAL SERVICES AUTHORITY SEYCHELLES - SD104 (FSA). Baxia Limited regulated by SECURITIES COMMISSION OF THE BAHAMAS SIA-F234 (SCB).

