Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: According to Arizton, Europe Green Data Center Market to Attract Investment of More than $12 Billion by 2028, Construction of Sustainable Data Centers Taking Center Stage in Europe

CHICAGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe green data center market will grow at a CAGR of 7.49% during 2022-2028.





The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the major factors driving the growth of the data center market. Increasing data traffic has created additional demand for the development of many data centers that support data generated by businesses and consumers. The use of cloud computing services and applications will also continue to grow across the globe, which is leading to the further development of large data centers. Along with 5G, data center providers are setting up many submarine-cable projects that enable connectivity between the region and other regions.

With the tremendous growth in data center deployment, the green data center market is becoming a leading trend in data center development and operations.

Europe Green Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 12.25 Billion Market Size (Power Capacity) 1396 MW (2028) CAGR (Investment) 7.49% (2022-2028) Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Infrastructure and Geography Geographical Analysis Europe (Western Europe, Nordics, and Central & Eastern Europe) Market Dynamics Renewable Energy Initiatives by Hyperscale & Cloud Operators

Renewable Energy Initiatives by Colocation & Enterprise Operators

Growing Cloud Services Adoption

AI Monitoring Solution and Software

Innovation in Data Center Construction

Market Trends

Increased Focus on Renewable Energy

Hyperscale players such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Meta, and Microsoft are procuring renewable energy for their data centers.

AWS meets 85% of its energy requirements from renewable energy.



Google and Meta meet 100% of their energy requirements for data centers from renewable energy



Microsoft aims to power all data centers with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Colocation operators in the Europe green data center market such as Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Vantage Data Centers, OVHcloud, VIRTUS Data Centres, QTS Realty Trust, and others are proactively signing PPAs and procuring renewable energy to power their facilities to meet their sustainability goals.

green data center market such as Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Vantage Data Centers, OVHcloud, VIRTUS Data Centres, QTS Realty Trust, and others are proactively signing PPAs and procuring renewable energy to power their facilities to meet their sustainability goals. In September 2022 , OVHcloud started construction of a new facility in Germany , renewable energy for it will be procured from Energieversorgung Limburg (EVL)

, OVHcloud started construction of a new facility in , renewable energy for it will be procured from Energieversorgung Limburg (EVL)

VIRTUS Data Centres is operating all its ten buildings in the U.K. from renewable energy supplied by Bryt Energy



Colt Data Centre Services has powered all its facilities across the U.K. and Europe with renewable energy.

with renewable energy.

Data Center firms have also started investing in renewable energy farms by acquiring or developing their own.

Increased Support by Local Governments in the Form of Sustainable Initiatives, Incentives, and Data Localization Laws

The European Union is continuously working towards making energy consumption completely green with new laws and regulations.

In recent meetings, the European Union decided to increase renewable energy share in the energy mix to more than 40% by 2030.

Various countries have also developed regulations on using renewable energy in the data center industry.

Countries like the U.K., France , Paris , and others have already signed Paris Agreement; therefore, it is binding on them to eliminate fossil fuel as an energy source and replace existing power capacity with renewable energy.

, , and others have already signed Paris Agreement; therefore, it is binding on them to eliminate fossil fuel as an energy source and replace existing power capacity with renewable energy. GDPR policy initiated by Europe has forced countries to store individuals' data locally, which has boosted data center demand.

Sustainable Data Center Construction Takes Center Stage in Europe

With an increasing focus on sustainability, data center companies have increased their focus on leveraging technology in the construction of facilities to make the design of data centers more sustainable and greener. To reduce wastage and increase the recyclability of construction materials, companies are investing more in using waste materials or modular infrastructure. In Europe, most companies in the Nordic region transfer heat generated in the IT area to district heating, which requires the construction of new infrastructure, leading to increased expenditures. Data center developers across Europe are using the concept of living façade (also known as Green Walls) to reduce their environmental impact.

Vendors Focusing on Minimizing the Water Consumption of Cooling Systems. Most innovations by vendors are focused on minimizing water consumption of cooling systems, with many data center operators procuring water-less cooling systems in their data centers across countries. The incorporation of modular power infrastructure is likely to provide higher OPEX savings for data centers over time as they are more efficient, require lower maintenance, and reduce space. The importance of monitoring is growing with the adoption of intelligent real-time monitoring software with automation and AI features that can predict maintenance requirements, component failures, and automatic switchovers for uninterrupted operations. The deployment of data center facilities in rural areas will also increase the dependency on the electricity grid. Hyperscale operators are increasingly purchasing renewable energy sources to power their operations to reduce carbon emissions in their facilities. The rising power consumption by data centers in a specific location will also lead to higher electricity prices. Therefore, the increasing power capacity will drive the demand for green data center power infrastructure throughout the upcoming years.

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Key Vendors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Atman

Beyond.pl

Bulk Infrastructure

CyrusOne

Data4

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Google

Green Mountain

Iron Mountain

Kao Data

Keppel Data Centres

LCL Data Centers

Microsoft

Nautilus Data Technologies

NorthC Datacenters

NTT Global Data Centers

OVHcloud

Switch Datacenters

STACK Infrastructure

Serverfarm

Scaleway

Telehouse

Vantage Data Centers

VIRTUS Data Centers

Verne Global

Renewable Energy Providers

ACCONIA Energia

Better Energy

Bryt Energy

Conrad Energy

Datafarm Energy

Eneco

Enel Group

Engie

ERG

GreenYellow

HDF Energy

Ilmatar Energy

Neoen

NTR

Ørsted

RWE Renewables

ScottishPower

Shell

TotalEnergies

Market Segmentation

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Geography

Europe

Western Europe



UK





Germany





France





Netherlands





Ireland





Switzerland





Other Western European Countries



Nordics



Sweden





Finland & Iceland

&



Denmark





Norway



Central and Eastern Europe



Russia & Czech Republic

&



Poland & Austria

&



Other Central & Eastern European Countries

