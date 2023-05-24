Partners Group
Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 24 May 2023
Partners Group Holding AG's shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that was held today in Baar-Zug, Switzerland.
The shareholders approved the 2022 Annual Report together with the management report, the consolidated financial statements, and the individual financial statements; and acknowledged the auditors' reports.
The shareholders approved the payment of a cash dividend of CHF 37.00 per share. The disbursement of the dividend is scheduled for 31 May 2023. The shares will trade ex-dividend from 26 May 2023 onwards and the dividend record date is 30 May 2022.
The shareholders granted the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Team discharge from liability with regards to their activities in the 2022 fiscal year.
The shareholders approved all proposed amendments of the articles of association of Partners Group Holding AG, including the possibility to hold a virtual shareholders' meeting.
The shareholders approved the 2022 Compensation Report (consultative vote).
The shareholders elected Steffen Meister as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next shareholders' AGM.
Furthermore, the shareholders elected Dr. Marcel Erni, Alfred Gantner, Anne Lester, Gaëlle Olivier, Dr. Martin Strobel, Urs Wietlisbach, and Flora Zhao as members of the Board of Directors for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next shareholders' AGM.
The shareholders also elected Flora Zhao as Chairwoman, as well as Anne Lester and Dr. Martin Strobel as members of the Nomination & Compensation Committee for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next shareholders' AGM.
The shareholders furthermore elected Hotz & Goldmann in Baar, Switzerland, as Independent Proxy for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next shareholders' AGM and re-elected KPMG AG, Zurich, Switzerland, for another term of office of one year as the Auditors.
Commenting on the results of the AGM 2023, Steffen Meister, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, says: "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Partners Group's shareholders for their continued trust in our firm, which is reflected in the unanimous approval of all proposals. We believe that private markets are overtaking public markets in financing the real economy and that this role reversal is set to fundamentally reshape the industry. In this context, truly active private markets firms like Partners Group, which combine scale of resources with an industrial-style transformational investing approach to creating value, will be best-positioned to deliver sustainable outperformance to their stakeholders."
