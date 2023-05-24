Partners Group / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Partners Group announces results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



24.05.2023 / 20:00 CET/CEST





Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 24 May 2023 Partners Group Holding AG's shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that was held today in Baar-Zug, Switzerland. Approval of the 2022 Annual Report together with the management report, the consolidated financial statements, and the individual financial statements; acknowledgement of the auditors' reports The shareholders approved the 2022 Annual Report together with the management report, the consolidated financial statements, and the individual financial statements; and acknowledged the auditors' reports. Motion for the appropriation of available earnings The shareholders approved the payment of a cash dividend of CHF 37.00 per share. The disbursement of the dividend is scheduled for 31 May 2023. The shares will trade ex-dividend from 26 May 2023 onwards and the dividend record date is 30 May 2022. Discharge of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Team The shareholders granted the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Team discharge from liability with regards to their activities in the 2022 fiscal year. Amendments of the articles of association The shareholders approved all proposed amendments of the articles of association of Partners Group Holding AG, including the possibility to hold a virtual shareholders' meeting. Consultative vote on the 2022 Compensation Report The shareholders approved the 2022 Compensation Report (consultative vote). Approval of compensation



6.1 Approval of the maximum fixed compensation/fee budget for the Board of Directors for the period until the next ordinary AGM in 2024



The shareholders approved the total fixed compensation/fee budget for the Board of Directors for the period until the next ordinary AGM in 2024.



6.2 Approval of the variable long-term compensation for the executive members of the Board of Directors for the preceding term of office (ordinary AGM 2022 to ordinary AGM 2023)



The shareholders approved retrospectively the variable long-term compensation for the executive members of the Board of Directors for the period from the ordinary AGM in 2022 until the ordinary AGM in 2023.



6.3 Approval of the technical non-financial income for the Board of Directors for the preceding term of office (ordinary AGM 2022 to ordinary AGM 2023)



The shareholders approved retrospectively the technical non-financial income for the Board of Directors stemming from preferential terms under the firm's global Employee Commitment Plan for the period from the ordinary AGM in 2022 until the ordinary AGM in 2023.



6.4 Approval of the maximum total base compensation budget for the Executive Team for the fiscal year 2024



The shareholders approved the total base compensation for the Executive Team for the fiscal year 2024.



6.5 Approval of the variable long-term compensation for the Executive Team for the fiscal year 2022



The shareholders approved retrospectively the variable long-term compensation for the Executive Team for the 2022 fiscal year.



6.6 Approval of the technical non-financial income for the Executive Team for the fiscal year 2022



The shareholders approved retrospectively the technical non-financial income for the Executive Team stemming from preferential terms under the firm's global Employee Commitment Plan for the fiscal year 2022.



Elections The shareholders elected Steffen Meister as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next shareholders' AGM. Furthermore, the shareholders elected Dr. Marcel Erni, Alfred Gantner, Anne Lester, Gaëlle Olivier, Dr. Martin Strobel, Urs Wietlisbach, and Flora Zhao as members of the Board of Directors for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next shareholders' AGM. The shareholders also elected Flora Zhao as Chairwoman, as well as Anne Lester and Dr. Martin Strobel as members of the Nomination & Compensation Committee for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next shareholders' AGM. The shareholders furthermore elected Hotz & Goldmann in Baar, Switzerland, as Independent Proxy for a term of office that ends at the conclusion of the next shareholders' AGM and re-elected KPMG AG, Zurich, Switzerland, for another term of office of one year as the Auditors. Commenting on the results of the AGM 2023, Steffen Meister, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, says: "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Partners Group's shareholders for their continued trust in our firm, which is reflected in the unanimous approval of all proposals. We believe that private markets are overtaking public markets in financing the real economy and that this role reversal is set to fundamentally reshape the industry. In this context, truly active private markets firms like Partners Group, which combine scale of resources with an industrial-style transformational investing approach to creating value, will be best-positioned to deliver sustainable outperformance to their stakeholders." About Partners Group

Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 195 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt, and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate superior returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With over USD 135 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2022, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,800 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter . Shareholder relations contact

Philip Sauer

Phone: +41 41 784 66 60

Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com Media relations contact

Jenny Blinch

Phone: +44 207 575 2571

Email: jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.com



End of Media Release

