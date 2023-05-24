Moolec Science SA: Moolec Science to Host Third Quarter FY 2023 Business Update Call

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ: MLEC; "Company"; "Moolec"), a science-based food ingredient company focused on producing animal proteins in plants through Molecular Farming, announced today that it will release its Business Update for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, after the market closes.

Moolec's Chief Executive Officer Gastón Paladini, Chief Financial Officer José López Lecube, Chief Science Officer Amit Dhingra, and Head of Investor Relations Martín Taraciuk will host a live Conference Call, followed by a question-and-answer session, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 8:00 am ET. To register for the webcast, please click here.

The Conference Call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast. A replay and the pdf version of the presentation will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event via the company's Investor Relations website.

About Moolec Science SA

Moolec is a science-based food ingredient company focused on producing animal proteins in plants through Molecular Farming, a disruptive technology in the alternative protein landscape. Its purpose is to upgrade the taste, nutrition, and affordability of alternative protein products while building a more sustainable and equitable food system. The Company's technological approach aims to have the cost structure of plant-based solutions with the organoleptic properties and functionality of animal-based ones. Moolec's technology has been under development for more than a decade and is known for pioneering the production of a bovine protein in a crop for the food industry. The Company's product portfolio and pipeline leverage the agronomic efficiency of broadly used target crops, like safflower, soybean, and pea. Moolec has a growing international patent portfolio (23, both granted and pending) for its Molecular Farming technology. The Company is run by a diverse team of Ph.Ds and Food Insiders, and operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. For more information, visit www.moolecscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements with respect to performance, prospects, revenues, and other aspects of the business of Moolec Science S.A. ("Moolec") are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors, about which we cannot be certain. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that Moolec may be adversely affected by economic, business and/or other competitive factors, costs related to the scaling up of Moolec's business and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header "Risk Factors" in the Form F-1 Registration Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as Moolec's other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

Contact Information

Catalina Jones

Chief of Staff & Sustainability

comms@moolecscience.com

Martín Taraciuk

Investor Relations

ir@moolecscience.com

Michael Bowen

ICR, LLC

moolecir@icrinc.com

