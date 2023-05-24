Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

On June 6, 2023, management will present at the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois at 2:40 p.m. CT, and on June 8, 2023, management will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York, New York at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.stevanatogroup.com under the "Investors" section. A replay of each presentation will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

For more information, please visit www.stevanatogroup.com.

