Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) ("Everest"), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today announced that Ricardo Anzaldua has been appointed Executive Vice President and Group General Counsel, effective June 12, 2023. Mr. Anzaldua will report to President and CEO Juan C. Andrade and will serve on the Company's executive leadership team.

"Ricardo is a highly accomplished and trusted strategic advisor whose exceptional legal acumen and extensive knowledge of complex, global business and legal issues make him a valuable addition to our senior leadership team," said Juan C. Andrade, Everest President and CEO. "Ricardo's experience in fluently navigating broad regulatory, compliance and litigation issues across the U.S., Bermuda and other global markets will be an asset as we advance our global strategic objectives. With a proven track record of developing talent and collaborative, diverse and inclusive teams, Ricardo is a high-impact leader who shares Everest's cultural values."

Mr. Anzaldua joins Everest with more than three decades of legal, corporate governance and (re)insurance industry expertise, spanning the U.S., Bermuda and other global jurisdictions and industries across the public and private sectors. Most recently, Mr. Anzaldua was EVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation "Freddie Mac," where he led the enterprise legal, corporate secretarial and board governance functions and executed a successful organizational restructuring to create significant professional development and career advancement opportunities for employees. Prior to that, Mr. Anzaldua was EVP and General Counsel of MetLife, Inc., where he oversaw the company's global legal operations, global compliance and government relations. Earlier, at The Hartford Financial Services Group, Ricardo served as General Counsel for the P&C company, guiding all strategic, regulatory, commercial and transactional matters across the commercial P&C, personal lines P&C, group benefits, claims and reinsurance divisions. Mr. Anzaldua's background also includes a successful tenure at renowned global law firm, Cleary Gottlieb Steen Hamilton LLP, where he served as Partner and Chair of the Diversity Committee.

He earned a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University, where he studied development economics and Latin American history. Over the course of his career, Mr. Anzaldua has served as an advisor to multiple private and public company boards, including as chairman of the board of trustees for the International Institute of Rural Reconstruction, and the board of Minority Corporate Counsel Association, and currently serves on the board of the New York City Bar Fund. He is a member of both the Hispanic National Bar and American Bar Associations.

Mr. Andrade concluded, "As we welcome Ricardo, I also want to thank Brent Hoffman, our interim General Counsel, for his outstanding leadership and contributions during this transition. Brent will now resume his duties as Senior Vice President, Head of Claims and Chief Operations Officer for Everest's Reinsurance business. I look forward to working alongside Ricardo, Brent, and our other senior leaders as we continue to create value for our shareholders, clients and colleagues."

