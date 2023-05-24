Javelin: MeatEater Acquires Dave Smith Decoys

Steven Rinella's MeatEater Adds Dave Smith Decoys to Its Family of Premium Outdoor Companies

BOZEMAN, MT / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / MeatEater, Inc. announced today the acquisition of Dave Smith Decoys (DSD), an industry leader in ultra-realistic hunting decoys and gear. The move marks the company's newest strategic acquisition in high-performance outdoor products, following the company's acquisition of technical hunting apparel brand First Lite in 2019, FHF Gear in 2020, and Phelps Game Calls in 2021.

For more than two decades, DSD has brought the most realistic and effective decoys to market with an uncompromising commitment to realism, quality, and customer service. DSD specializes in creating turkey, waterfowl, and deer decoys that blend seamlessly into the wild spaces DSD's customers explore and hunt. From life-size, incredibly detailed, full-body whitetail deer to a full-spectrum of hen and gobbler turkey poses to nearly every species and subspecies of goose that's hunted around the world, DSD is known for creating poses and finishes that flat-out work in the field. MeatEater will aim to expand the company's offerings and bring its unique products to a larger customer base.

"We have a track record of bringing trusted brand partners into the MeatEater fold and helping them expand their products and reach," said MeatEater founder Steven Rinella. "I've been using DSD for a bunch of years. Their decoys are high-quality and look more realistic than anything on the market. When we had the chance to introduce even more people to this exceptional brand, we jumped at it."

"With our commitment to making ultra-effective decoys in mind, and our passion for conservation and ethical hunting, we would only agree to a partnership with a company who we feel we are aligned with in all these things. In MeatEater, we have found that partner," said Dave Smith, DSD founder.

"Maintaining the quality of our products is a top priority to all of us while simultaneously promoting hunting in a positive light to preserve our hunting heritage," added DSD co-owner Brad Cochran.

Under the leadership of Smith and DSD co-owners Cochran and Greg Hogan, DSD will continue to expand its line of premium "A.C.E. Decoys" in its Oregon-based plant as part of this new venture. "We have some great new products in the works and we're excited to work with the MeatEater team to bring these to market," said Greg Hogan, co-owner and manager of operations for DSD.

The acquisition of DSD follows last week's appointment of Jason Bergsman as CEO of MeatEater, Inc.

About MeatEater, Inc.

MeatEater, Inc. is an outdoor lifestyle media and commerce company founded by renowned writer, TV, and podcast personality Steven Rinella. With the belief that a deeper understanding of the natural world enriches all of our lives, MeatEater brings together the leading influencers in the categories of fishing, hunting, wild foods, and conservation to create premium content, experiences, apparel, and equipment. MeatEater is the parent company of First Lite, FHF Gear, Phelps Game Calls, and Dave Smith Decoys. MeatEater is based in Bozeman, Montana.

About Dave Smith Decoys

Dave Smith Decoys is a specialist in creating ultra-realistic turkey, waterfowl, and deer decoys and gear. Since the company's founding in 1999, the company has been on the forefront of pairing life-size and highly effective decoys with a commitment to top notch customer service. Dave Smith Decoys is a subsidiary of MeatEater, Inc. Dave Smith Decoys is based in Lebanon, Oregon.

