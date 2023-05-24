SingleBroker GmbH: Single Broker Facilitates Reporting and Risk Management for Institutional Crypto Traders

The Swiss-based regulated company Single Broker now allows its institutional clients to facilitate audit transactions and risk management by introducing flexible account management, including account sharing with access control, financial statements, and bank transfers for deposits/withdrawals.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Single Broker addresses the compliance, reporting, and tax requirements institutional traders face by equipping its brokerage platform with a number of important features.

Bank transfers for deposits/withdrawals are now possible on the Single Broker platform. This allows institutional investors to enter the digital assets market through traditional financial means, which is simple and convenient.

Financial statements can be downloaded for tax and regulation purposes. They are exported to the Excel format and cover all financial activity and transactions in terms of user accounts.

Risk management tools allow customers to delegate management rights to in-house or external teams. Access policies and restrictions are flexible in terms of trading, allocation of funds, and other platform functionality.

A Customized Platform for Enterprise-Level Trading

Single Broker also offers an account-sharing feature, allowing corporations to manage their trading and investment initiatives via a single platform. By delegating some or all account management rights, enterprises can enhance the processes when dealing with clients or better manage risks when trading with their own funds.

To ensure high security and prevent corporations from costly human errors and data leakage, traders can control access, customizing the permitted activity. At this time, the rights may include the following: order placement, funds transfer, portfolio view, depositing and withdrawing, DeFi tools usage, and statement download/view.

It's also possible to set up a personalized workspace with a flexible UI. The module-based interface allows any trader or employee to customize the layout and enjoy a tailored user experience.

About Single Broker

Single Broker is a regulated Swiss-based company providing brokerage services for professional crypto traders and institutional clients. The company is a member of the Swiss self-regulatory organization VQF, which is supervised by FINMA. The platform provides a single sign-up for accessing centralized and decentralized exchanges, DeFi apps, and trading tools to facilitate the trading process and boost security and transparency.

