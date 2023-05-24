Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties - New Homes Division: Lori Lane Recognized as a Top 50 Women Leader in Georgia 2023 for Excellence in Home Building and Marketing by The Women We Admire

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / The Women We Admire announced that Lori Lane has been named on the highly esteemed list, ' The Top 50 Women Leaders of Georgia for 2023 .' Georgia boasts a thriving business community that is home to numerous major corporations, including Coca-Cola, Home Depot, UPS, Delta, and AT&T. This year's awardees have been recognized as front-runners in their respective organizations, thanks to their outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment. Their success and development played an instrumental role in driving Georgia's continuous economic growth, providing a stable and thriving home for its residents.

Women We Admire is a leading source of news and information on women leaders from various fields such as business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, and law, among others. The platform covers a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing and celebrating the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and reach their full potential. Committed to sharing valuable content that informs, inspires, and empowers women from all walks of life, Women We Admire reaches tens of thousands of readers.

Lori Lane, President and Managing Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' highly successful New Homes Division , has established herself as a powerhouse in the new home construction industry. Lori and her team developed award-winning marketing and selling strategies for new construction, catering to some of the most respected builders and developers across Greater Atlanta. Their exceptional efforts have been recognized with numerous awards, including an unprecedented 62 OBIE awards presented by the Greater Atlanta Homebuilders Association in the past year. Lori's leadership has been instrumental in driving the division's success, which included 487 total units sold in 2022 resulting in close to $400 Million in sales. Lane's New Homes Division was recently given the honor of being named as a Top Office throughout the BHHS Network for 2022 and 1st Quarter 2023.

Lori Lane is also the Sr. Vice President of Luxury and Global for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties and is known for creating and launching the award-winning black and white Luxury Collection marketing campaign starting in 2015. Under Lane's guidance, Luxury Collection sales have seen a remarkable 395% increase in sales volume in the market with 1,078 total units sold resulting in 1.2+ Billion in sales. Year after year, Luxury Collection sets the standard for the marketing and selling of luxury properties across the Metro Atlanta area. With the backing of one of the most respected brands in the world, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a global leader in redefining luxury real estate. Through an extensive and innovative marketing strategy, Luxury Collection associates receive the most advanced marketing and technological resources, along with access to the vast global and local Berkshire Hathaway network, resulting in more leads and closings for Luxury Collection listings.

In addition to her professional achievements, Lori has received numerous awards and accolades, including recognition as Who's Who in Residential Real Estate by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Power Players and Top Real Estate Professionals by The Atlantan, and Women of Power and Influence by Modern Luxury. She was also named a RIS Media Newsmaker Achiever and Influencer. Lori's outstanding contributions have defined new home and luxury real estate sales and marketing, and she continues to make a lasting impact on Atlanta's real estate industry.

Lori Lane's Instagram profile collaborates with both Luxury Collection and New Homes becoming the social media leader in Georgia Real Estate reaching an average of 55K+ Accounts with 30K+ Reel Interactions and 43K+ Content Interactions per month.

Lori Lane defines new home and luxury real estate sales and marketing and continues to make a lasting impact on Atlanta's real estate industry.

