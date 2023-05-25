Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Zukünftiger Highflyer: Unentdeckte Trendaktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.05.2023 | 01:24
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SVP Worldwide Unveils Embroidery Designs Featuring the Sesame Street Characters

LA VERGNE, Tenn., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVP Worldwide announced today it will debut embroidery designs featuring the beloved Sesame Street characters.

The Sesame Street characters that have been longtime favorites of children and adults will be available in the mySewnet Library on May 24th. Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Grover, and Count von Count will be among the cast of characters in the library.

"For over 50 years, generations of children around the world have grown up watching Sesame Street, and we are ecstatic to share these new embroidery and crafting designs with our consumers." Dean Brindle, CMO SVP Worldwide.

mySewnet Library is available through subscription at mySewnet.com. You can use mySewnet Embroidery Software (either part of a subscription or a one-time purchase) with almost any brand of embroidery machine available. You can even purchase single designs from mySewnet Library to use in a variety of embroidery file formats that best work with your machine.

A mySewnet subscription bundles embroidery software with full access to our embroidery library of 8,000-plus embroidery designs. Starting at USD $24.99 per month after a free 30-day trial, a monthly subscription is a great way to get into embroidery, generate ideas or take your skills to the next level. For more information visit mysewnet.com/sesame-street

Sesame Street is produced by the nonprofit educational organization Sesame Workshop who's mission is to help kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.

About mySewnet
All over the world, each and every day, sewing ideas, quilting projects, and embroidery creations come to life through our consumer's creations and the mySewnet Embroidery Software, the world's first cloud-based subscription service for embroidery editing. No matter if you are in your sewing room with your sewing machine, by your computer, on your sofa with your tablet, or on the bus with your smartphone; mySewnet collection of software and apps is designed to unleash your sewing and embroidery creativity. SVP Worldwide, the parent company of SINGER®, PFAFF®, HUSQVARNA® VIKING®, and mySewnet sewing brands. Visit svpworldwide.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085049/SS_Video_1_Embroidery_Final_1920x1080__Version_3_1.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/svp-worldwide-unveils-embroidery-designs-featuring-the-sesame-street-characters-301834108.html

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.