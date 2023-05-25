Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023
PR Newswire
25.05.2023 | 03:06
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.: Casio to Release Digital Watch Collaboration featuring Netflix Series, Stranger Things

Colourful Pop Design Reminiscent of the 1980s

TOKYO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the A120WEST, a collaboration model inspired by the Netflix megahit, Stranger Things.

A120WEST

A120WEST

Stranger Things is a Netflix mystery adventure series set in 1980s small-town America. In 1983, a young boy vanishes into thin air from a sleepy American midwest town. As friends, family, and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one very strange little girl. A love letter to the 80s classics that captivated a generation.

The new watch design was inspired by Stranger Things, a show with plenty of references to 1980s culture. Based on the A120, a watch inspired by digital watches Casio released in the 1980s, the design pays homage to the 'Upside Down', an alternate dimension that exists in parallel to the human world.

The watch face depicts the world of the Stranger Things characters, with pop, colorful front buttons reminiscent of the 1980s with a Demogorgon appearing at the center, as he appears in the human world. When the LED light button is pressed, the show name is revealed printed upside down, implying the presence of another world on the other side. The back of the case and translucent band are designed with eerie tentacles stretching out from the underworld, evoking the connection between the two worlds.

The special packaging is illustrated with images of the show's cast of young characters.

Seasons 1-4 of Stranger Things are now streaming globally on Netflix.

STRANGER THINGS /© Netflix. Used with permission.

Website:
https://www.casio.com/intl/watches/casio/standard/vintage/strangerthings/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083979/casio_strangerthings_003.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083978/A120WEST_7A_01__1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-digital-watch-collaboration-featuring-netflix-series-stranger-things-301833348.html

