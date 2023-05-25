Das Instrument GBNB IE00BMYDMD58 LGUE-ESG GR.BD EOD ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.05.2023

The instrument GBNB IE00BMYDMD58 LGUE-ESG GR.BD EOD ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.05.2023



Das Instrument IRVA CA45826T3010 INTEGRA RES CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.05.2023

The instrument IRVA CA45826T3010 INTEGRA RES CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.05.2023



Das Instrument 33E CA2699062022 EAGLE PLAINS RES LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.05.2023

The instrument 33E CA2699062022 EAGLE PLAINS RES LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.05.2023



Das Instrument 2QR BE0974272040 ORF CVA EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.05.2023

The instrument 2QR BE0974272040 ORF CVA EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.05.2023



Das Instrument M5A CA5635081006 MANITOU GOLD INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.05.2023

The instrument M5A CA5635081006 MANITOU GOLD INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.05.2023

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken