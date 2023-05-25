Regulatory News:

In view of the strong acceleration in order intake, Haffner Energy (Paris:ALHAF) announces a new organization to support its development strategy and capture new growth opportunities, in France and internationally, in the decarbonated hydrogen, e-fuels and sustainable aviation fuels markets. The management team is evolving to strengthen its operational excellence, consolidate Haffner Energy's development in Europe, and conquer new markets, particularly in the United States.

With a disruptive technology for the production of competitive renewable hydrogen, and a backlog of €17.5 million as of March 31, 2023, Haffner Energy is ideally positioned to provide an agile and massive response to the energy transition. In a context marked by the acceleration of the immediate imperatives of decarbonization and energy independence at both the national and international levels, the company is now strengthening its organization to meet the growing needs of its customers by accelerating the implementation of its strategic priorities.

An organization built around three units

Haffner Energy, which currently employs 84 people, tripling its workforce in one year, is strengthening its structure around three units with expanded skills: Technology and R&D, Business Development and External Relations, and Operations including industrialization, Finance, and Human Resources.

Marc Haffner, Co-Founder, Deputy CEO and Chief Technical Officer, is in charge of Technology and R&D. While ensuring the design of products until their commercial maturity, he continues to lead the R&D teams guaranteeing Haffner Energy's technological advance, the optimization and continuous improvement of technologies and equipment developed by the Company.

Philippe Haffner, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Haffner Energy, leads Business Development, External Relations and Communication.

Under his responsibility, Warren Brower who recently arrived from the United States, has been appointed Executive VP, Business Development. He will be in charge of Business Development, Sales and Marketing. He has over 20 years of experience in business development management for American groups specializing in hydrogen development, including Advent Technologies Holdings, Nuvera Fuel Cells, HyPulsion and Plug. He is based in Paris and will lead the sales and marketing team, with the mission of accelerating Haffner Energy's international development.

Adeline Mickeler has been appointed Executive VP, Operations, Finance, Human Resources, and Environmental, Social Governance.

She previously held the position of Administrative and Financial Director. In her new role, she will be responsible for the proper execution of contracts and will now supervise the Operations department, in addition to the Finance and Human Resources departments, whose scope has been expanded to include the definition and implementation of the company's ESG policy. The Operations Department includes equipment industrialization, the Supply Chain, and the installation and commissioning of Hynoca stations sold to customers.

Two new departments, one dedicated to deployment in North America and the other to External Relations and Partnerships

The technology designed by Haffner Energy and protected by 15 patent families is particularly well suited to the United States, especially given the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). By favoring technologies with the lowest carbon footprint, the IRA opens up considerable opportunities for biomass thermolysis technologies, in which Haffner Energy holds a leading position. In particular, thermolysis is to play a major role in the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). In order to seize this historic opportunity, the Company is setting up a dedicated North America department, headed by Marcella Franchi, who brings professional experience in Europe, the United States and Asia. Marcella is appointed Senior VP, North America.

In addition, Christian Bestien has been appointed Executive VP, External Relations and Partnerships. In this new position, he will be responsible for overseeing public affairs and for expanding and structuring the company's network of external partners. This concerns first and foremost the hydrogen ecosystem, in which Haffner Energy aims to be a major player. Christian Bestien was until now Director of Business Development, Sales and Marketing.

These two new departments are placed under the responsibility of Philippe Haffner.

"Excited by the prospects that are opening up for Haffner Energy, we intend to accelerate our promising growth in Europe, and also to engage in the American continent, which is destined to be a key market for our future development," declared Philippe Haffner, Chairman and CEO of Haffner Energy.

About Haffner Energy

A listed family company co-founded and co-directed by Marc and Philippe Haffner, and a player in the energy transition for 30 years, Haffner Energy designs and supplies innovative decarbonation solutions for the mobility, industry and local authority sectors. Its HYNOCA and SYNOCA technologies, based on the thermolysis of biomass and protected by 15 patent families, enable its customers to produce locally renewable hydrogen and gas as well as other green energies such as "Sustainable Aviation Fuel" or methanol, while capturing carbon from the atmosphere through the co-production of biochar. Thanks to this "carbon-negative" technology, decoupled from the cost of fossil fuels and electricity, Haffner Energy is providing an immediate, agile and competitive response to the strategic challenges of energy independence and decarbonization in Europe.

