Today, 25 May 2023, Getlink (Paris:GET) celebrates the first anniversary of ElecLink, its unique electrical interconnector, operating in a live railway tunnel and connecting the national distribution networks in France (RTE) and the UK (National Grid), without any impact on the marine environment.

With a capacity of 1GigaWatt, the equivalent in electricity consumption of a city the size of Birmingham, ElecLink has increased the electricity transfer capacity between the UK and France by 33%. This capacity was taken up immediately by the market, demonstrating the strong interest for a new cross-Channel interconnection.

Beyond this evident commercial success, ElecLink is also an operational success with a remarkable availability rate for the market at above 94% and with more than 6Twh of electricity transported since entering service on 25 May 2022.

In a tense international situation and in a volatile energy market, ElecLink has made a major contribution to balancing energy needs between France and the United Kingdom, whilst also contributing to the development of renewable energy across Europe.

Yann Leriche, Getlink CEO, stated: "With ElecLink, Getlink has combined the long existing pioneering spirit of the Group with its modern values of operational excellence. This first anniversary enables us to celebrate the immediate commercial success of an avant garde project. It is a moment of pride for our staff and proof of the Group's capacity to meet the big challenges whilst also delivering on our low-carbon growth trajectory. With ElecLink, the Group has staked a further claim to its growing position as a leader in the big challenges society faces for the future

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border so that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, more than 481 million people and 99 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which sees 25% of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link reinforced by the ElecLink electrical interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on its environment (through its activities the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has placed at the heart of its concerns the place given to people, nature and places.

