Bluefors to acquire its distributor Rockgate, establishing direct presence in the Japanese cryogenics technology market

HELSINKI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluefors, a leading Finnish manufacturer of cryogenic measurement systems, has today announced its acquisition of Rockgate, a distributor of cryogenic equipment, based in Tokyo, Japan. With the acquisition Bluefors will establish direct sales and service presence in the Japanese cryogenics technology market and expand its global footprint beyond Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, and USA.

"Rockgate became the first distributor for Bluefors in the early stages of our journey and they have been there ever since to support us in Japan," said Rob Blaauwgeers, CEO and founder of Bluefors. "They have trusted us and our solutions from the beginning and we trust the team will continue to support our Japanese customers and drive Bluefors' growth in Japan with great success."

"Bluefors is a great home for Rockgate," said Tsuneo Kado, Director and founder of Rockgate. "As it is time for me to start thinking about retirement, I can take that step with great comfort knowing the team will be part of a company with great people, products and future."

The acquisition of Rockgate is in line with Bluefors' growth strategy to be close to the markets and drive customer intimacy. "Japan is one of the world's leading cryogenics and quantum technology markets, with great future growth potential" said Mikko Nurminen, VP of Sales of Bluefors. "Establishing direct Bluefors presence in the market to be even closer to the customers to understand their evolving needs is crucial for continuing to meet and exceed our customers' expectations."

Following the completion of the acquisition, Tsuyoshi Ohta will take the lead of the Bluefors business in Japan. The transaction is estimated to be completed by end of June 2023.

Contact Bluefors

Mikko Nurminen

VP of Sales

Phone: +358 9 5617 4800

Email: mikko.nurminen@bluefors.com

About Bluefors

Bluefors is the world leader in manufacturing cryogenic measurement systems, cryocoolers and other cryogenic product lines for quantum technology, fundamental physics research and other select industries, such as life sciences and clean energy. With a revenue of over EUR 160 million and around 600 employees, we are dedicated to delivering the most reliable, versatile, and easy-to-operate systems on the market under Bluefors and Cryomech brands. The quality of our products in combination with our scalable production capabilities, has made us the preferred choice for ultra-low temperature requirements at universities, research institutes, and corporations globally.

bluefors.com / cryomech.com

