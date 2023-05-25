Mountain View, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - EOS Data Analytics (EOSDA), a global provider of AI-powered satellite imagery analytics founded by Dr. Max Polyakov, processed the first commercial images from EOS SAT-1, the initial satellite of the company's EOS SAT constellation launched into a low Earth orbit by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on January 3, 2023.





EOS SAT is a constellation comprising seven small optical satellites designed to support the implementation of sustainable agriculture methods and forestland monitoring with high-quality data and analysis. After reaching full operation by 2025, the constellation will cover up to 100% of countries with the largest areas of farmlands and forestlands, amounting to 98.5% of such lands across the globe.

EOS SAT-1 is a small optical agri-focused satellite that is able to monitor up to one million square kilometers daily using 11 agri-related bands. Right after the launch, the EOSDA team successfully established stable communication with the satellite and started sending telemetry data to a ground station. The next task was to make sure that the onboard computer manages the data correctly both on the firmware and software levels. Finally, once all the tasks of the calibration and validation campaign were done and payload performance was commissioned, EOSDA obtained the first ready-to-use images provided by EOS SAT-1.

The first satellite's pan-sharpened images have a resolution of 1.5 meters and cover a total area of 2,550 square kilometers in the Spanish province of Segovia. The images were processed within DEIMOS Ground Segment solution gs4EO.

Prior to receiving the first images, the EOSDA team made sure the satellite's bus structures, optical modules, communication modules, and power systems along with subsystems like thermal, AOCS and OBDH payload are working properly and pass the necessary tests. More tests and checks are scheduled to be performed during the commissioning phase before the satellite data will be used in the EOSDA solutions.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new journey that will enable us to harness proprietary datasets, providing our customers and partners with unparalleled insights and enhanced accuracy. EOS Data Analytics remains steadfast in our pursuit of innovation, and we look forward to unlocking further advancements that will revolutionize the industry and benefit our global community," says Artiom Anisimov, CEO of EOS Data Analytics.

"We are incredibly proud of EOS SAT-1's performance and the quality of the images it has produced. As the world's first agri-focused satellite, launching it was the culmination of everything that we've done at Dragonfly Aerospace to this point. Having been intimately involved in designing and manufacturing every subsystem of the satellite ourselves, we couldn't be more proud to have created one of the top-performing satellites ever launched," adds Bryan Dean, CEO of Dragonfly Aerospace.

The technical characteristics of the EOS SAT constellation allow addressing such issues of existing satellites as limited spectral capacities and low sensor resolution to help reach food security and advance with other pressing global challenges.

EOS SAT-2 and the following satellites are planned to get into a low Earth orbit by 2025, and the complete operational capability of the constellation is to be achieved in 2025.

