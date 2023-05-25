NETGEM: Trading Update - Positive subscribers and ARR growth momentum

At the end of April, the group had 609,000 NetgemTV subscribers [1] , managed on behalf of its operator customers, up 19% since the start of the year

Netgem raises its ARR [2] growth target for 2023 to over 25%

The period was marked by the sale of the fibre business to French operator Nordnet.

Paris, May 25, 2023,

The Group continues to execute on its growth strategy in the connected entertainment market:

In the UK, the deployment of TalkTalk TV 4K powered by Netgem is moving forward, with a continuous improvement of the offer of contents, of which now more than 220 channels, including 100 first rank FAST channels like 'Deal or No Deal', 'Motorvision', or even 'Tennis TV'. Moreover, the growth on the 'Altnets' market continues, with the launch in April of 'Connect Fibre', a Fibre operator in the Centre of England

In the Northern region, the deliveries supporting the Elisa Viidhe Premium offer in Finland will continue to be strong in 2023. The group also extended its agreement with Elisa in Finland, integrating Android TV technology, for a launch in the next few months.

In France, the Group, which took over management of the content and subscribers of its Reunionese client Zeop at the end of 2022, launched in April 2023 a new ZeopTV offer integrating the new generation of Android TV BOX, in partnership with the ZTE group.

In Europe, the group now supplies the operator POST in Luxembourg with its new generation Multi-screen TV based on its comprehensive NetgemTV platform.

The total number of subscribers to the Group's services amounts to 609.000 at the end of April 2023, i.e. a growth rate of more than 30% over 12 months.

The group is raising its ARR growth target and is now aiming for more than 25% compared to 2022.

The Group's gross cash to date stands at nearly 10 M€ and supporting the group's ability to seize growth opportunities and to pursue its dividend policy.

For Mathias Hautefort, CEO of Netgem,"Our strategy is to turn our Netgem platform into a key value-adding intermediary between publishers of content (movies, TV, games...) and distributors, in particular Telecom operators. The first months of 2023 confort us in our ambitions."

Governance

The governance of the Group is evolving with the replacement of Ms. Catherine Haddad by Ms. Laura Wilner, as permanent representative of J.2.H., and the cooptation of Mr. Jean Mizrahi to the Board of Directors.

Member of the Haddad family, Mrs.Laura Wilner is a graduate of ESCP Business School. After an entrepreneurial experience (Frichti, Wild & The Moon), she is today project leader at the Boston Consulting Group.

Former student of the Ecole Polytechnique and graduate of the ENPC, then banker at Lazard Frères, former Managing Director of Eclair group, Jean Mizrahi is an entrepreneur and business creator (JMS, Ymagis, Decoralia).

These two new members will bring to the Board their expertise and experience in entrepreneurial, strategic, financial and audiovisual business matters.

Financial communication calendar 2023

annual general meeting Thursday, May 25, 2023, 10 a.m.

2023 half-year results Friday July 28, 2023 (*)

(*) before market opening.

Contacts

Investor and Analyst Relations

Bertrand Soleil

bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com

+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53 Relations Presse

Patricia Ouaki

patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr

+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

Netgem operates the netgem.tv platform of services around digital video entertainment, integrating all live, on-demand or subscription content available on the market, and accessible by all family members on mobile screens, PCs or TV.

The netgem.tv product is distributed, through a network of fixed telecom operators in Europe, under the operator's brand (B2B2C model) to more than 600,000 subscriber households.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)

[1] includes any end-user subscriber of Netgem platform services, subject to direct or indirect billing (B2B and B2B2C modes).

[2] annual recurring revenue or recurring annual income.

