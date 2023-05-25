WALLIX: WaaSA, A New Sovereign Cybersecurity Offering for Simplified Third-Party Access Management in Companies

A few months ago, WALLIX announced the signing of its partnership with the French division of Axians (VINCI Energies), which supports companies' digital transformation. Its strong expertise in the industry enables it to specifically cater to companies operating in the 35 sensitive industrial sectors affected by the NIS2 directive.

To comply with the cybersecurity requirements of the NIS2 Directive, WALLIX and Axians companies in France have developed a cybersecurity offering known as WALLIX as a Service by Axians - WaaSA, which is fully hosted and operated in Axians' data centers located in France.

WaaSA, based on WALLIX SaaS Remote Access technology, is designed for Axians' customers in France and positions Axians as a strategic Managed Services Provider (MSP) of WALLIX.

Paris, May 25, 2023 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software publisher expert in Access and Identity Solutions, announced a few months ago the signing of a partnership with the French division of Axians (VINCI Energies), which supports the digital transformation of companies, particularly those in the industry-a key development sector for WALLIX. Today, this partnership is evolving as they introduce a cybersecurity offering in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) mode: WALLIX as a Service by Axians - WaaSA. This marks the very first partnership centered around a SaaS offering from WALLIX.

Thanks to this new offering, the Axians companies in France that implement it now hold the status of Managed Services Provider (MSP) within the WALLIX Business Partner Program, as part of WALLIX's strengthened channel strategy focused on MSPs. This means that the French division of Axians will deploy WaaSA to secure access to its own IT infrastructure, while integrating it into a package for its customers.

With the arrival of the NIS2 Directive, companies in the industry are compelled to undergo a necessary digital transformation in cybersecurity. This new directive has broadened its objectives and scope of applicability to offer enhanced protection compared to NIS1. The extension of this scope is unprecedented in cyber regulation. By 2024, NIS2 will need to be implemented across 35 industrial sectors, including food and beverage, waste management, and manufacturing.

WaaSA's offering will help meet the requirements of NIS2, which include:

Enhancing cyber hygiene of IT infrastructures (such as password and privileged account management)

Ensuring cybersecurity of public services (transportation, water, energy, smart buildings/cities, etc.)

Providing protection against ransomware attacks

Strengthening supply chain cybersecurity

Enabling mandatory incident reporting

"We are delighted to expand our current partnership with Axians. With the WaaSA offering available on a trusted infrastructure, we will be able to meet the requirements of Essential Service Operators who need to implement secure and traceable access solutions to comply with the NIS2 directive by 2024," explains Ronan Croguennec, Channel Head of MSPs at WALLIX.

"This new offering will empower our customers and prospects to swiftly establish the fundamental groundwork for access management on our secure cloud infrastructure, all while benefiting from a business model tailored to their cybersecurity roadmap," explains Karim DJEBAR, Head of Cybersecurity Strategic Development at Axians in France.

ABOUT AXIANS

Axians is an integrated and international network of companies that collaborate with each other in an agile manner.

Axians supports its customers - private companies, public sector, operators, and service providers - in the evolution of their infrastructures and digital solutions.

To do this, Axians masters all information and communication technologies: application solutions and data analytics, corporate networks and digital workspaces, datacenters and clouds, telecom infrastructures, and cybersecurity.

Through its consulting, design, integration, and services activities, Axians develops customized solutions to transform technology into added value.

Axians, a VINCI Energies brand, employs 14,000 people in 35 countries and will generate €3.3 billion in revenue by 2022.

www.axians.com

ABOUT WALLIX

WALLIX is the European specialist in access and digital identity security and the world leader in PAM (Privileged Access Management). Its technologies enable organizations to meet today's challenges in IT network protection and data security. They also provide detection and resilience to cyberattacks and protect organizations' digital assets in addition to maintaining business continuity of IT systems, in the cloud, and in industrial networks. These technologies simplify compliance with regulatory requirements for access to critical IT infrastructure and data. With its PAM4ALL, PAM4OT, and Trustelem solutions, WALLIX helps its customers modernize their information systems and put cybersecurity at the service of their digital transformation. The company relies on a network of certified distributors, resellers, and integrators to support more than 2,000 organizations worldwide in all sectors of the economy. The company is listed on Euronext (ALLIX). The founders and also CEOs, as well as the investment structure Thierry Dassault Holding are the historical reference shareholders.

OT.security by WALLIX is a brand dedicated to the security of digital access and identities in industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

