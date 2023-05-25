Prolux Solutions has developed a redox flow battery with a charging and discharging capacity of 4 kW and 5 kW of peak power. It is designed to be coupled with PV systems in homes with high consumption profiles.From pv magazine Germany German redox flow battery manufacturer Prolux Solutions, a unit of Swiss building supplier Arbonia, has developed a new residential storage system with a capacity of 10 kWh. It claims that the STORAC 4/10 battery has a charging and discharging capacity of 4 kW and a peak power of 5 kW. It is designed to be coupled with PV systems in homes with a high consumption ...

