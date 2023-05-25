The new series comes in seven versions, with power outputs between 560 W and 590 W. The power conversion efficiency ranges between 21.7% and 22.8%Chinese solar module maker Longi unveiled this week its new Hi-Mo 7 PV module for large scale and C&I applications at the SNEC tradeshow in Shanghai, China. The manufacturer said the new product is based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells, M10 wafers and high-performance hybrid passivity (HPDC) dual junction technology. "The backside of the cell features high and low junctions, optimized film design, and advanced deposition techniques ...

