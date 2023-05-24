Israel Corporation Ltd.: Israel Corp. Reports Results for First Quarter of 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("IC") announced today its first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2023 .

Selected Financial Figures for the First Quarter and 2023:



$m Q1/23 Q1/22 IC share in ICL profit 123 286 Amortization of excess cost (1) (1) Financing, G&A and other expenses at IC headquarter level (5) (34) Tax Income of IC Headquarters - 30 Net Profit (loss) from continuing activities 117 281 Net Profit from discontinued operations - 39 Net Profit to company's shareholders 117 320

Debt Balances and Liquidity at the IC Headquarters Level[1]

As of March 31, 2023, total financial liabilities were $1,027 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $1,013 million of which $8 are pledged deposits.

Net debt1 as of March 31, 2023, totaled $47 million . The net debt includes the fair value of derivative transactions, which increases the economic value of the financial liabilities by $33 million, As of December 31, 2022, the net debt was $179m .

Additional updates

In January 2023, IC announced that the Board of Directors approved the adoption of a dividend policy. IC will distribute dividend for each calendar year starting at 2023, amounting to 45% out of the amount received from: the total net dividend cash flow received from its held companies for that calendar year, less an annual amount of $75m (from the amount of said cash flow). The actual dividend distribution will be subject to IC Board approval.

As detailed in IC 2022 annual report, regarding a transaction for the sale of approximately 9% of the shares of Bazan on November 2021 in which IC granted a call option to each of the purchasers, on February 9, 2023, agreement was reached with the purchasers regarding the exercise of the entirety of the said options, which was implemented on February 13, 2023, for approximately NIS 227m (equivalent to approximately US $64m )

On February 9, IC announced that subject to the completion of the sale of the underlying shares of the said options and the actual receipt of the consideration thereof by IC, the Board of Directors of IC intends to consider adopting a buyback plan for shares of the company during 2023 in a scope of approximately half of the amount of the consideration.

On March 3, 2023, IC completed an investment into Nordic Aqua Partners A/S, which is building an Atlantic Salmon land-based facility in China with AKVA as its technology provider, in an amount of NOK 89m ( ~$9m ).

As a holding company, the financial results of IC are mainly affected by the results of its held companies. For more details see detailed financial report.

IC Total Assets, Net

$m 31/3/2023 Assets

ICL (~567m shares, market value[2], [3] ) 3,785 AKVA Group (market value 2,3 ) 45 Total Assets 3,830 IC's Net Debt 47 Total Assets, net 3,783

About Israel Corporation

Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("IC") is a reputable public investment company, which owns and invests in high quality companies with established managements and go-to markets.

In November 2019, IC announced its updated strategy, IC plans to expand its portfolio through new investments over the next few years. IC plans to focus mainly on the food (inc. tech), agriculture (inc. tech), healthcare and industry 4.0 sectors. For more details please see the following link to IC updated Strategy Presentation

IC strives to generate return on its investment through active board participations and its operational and managerial expertise.

IC current core holdings include c.44% stake in ICL Group (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL) and c.18% stake in AKVA Group (OB: AKVA). IC is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker ILCO and is included in the TA-35 Index.

For further information on IC, see IC's publicly available filings, which can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at http://maya.tase.co.il.

Please also see IC company website http://www.israelcorp.com for additional information.

Convenience Translation

The financial information found in this press release is an English summary based on the original Hebrew financial statements and is solely for the convenience of the reader. The binding version is the original in Hebrew.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are not under the control of IC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the disclosures.

Investor Relations Contacts

Idan Hizki

Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations

Tel: +972 3 684 4500

[email protected]

[1]Israel Corp and its wholly owned and controlled headquarter companies.

[2] As of March 30, 2023, for ICL and March 31, 2023, for AKVA Group.

[3] Including the investment in Nordic Aqua Partners at ~$8m ( OB : NOAP, ~1.375m shares)

SOURCE Israel Corporation Ltd.