ePlus inc.: ePlus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

Net sales increased 9.0% to $492.2 million from last year's quarter; technology segment net sales increased 15.2% to $483.2 million ; service revenues increased 11.5% to $68.7 million .

Technology segment gross billings increased 17.6% to $733.1 million .

Consolidated gross profit increased 14.7% to $132.3 million .

Consolidated gross margin was 26.9%, up 140 basis points.

Net earnings increased 35.5% to $32.9 million .

Adjusted EBITDA increased 22.4% to $48.7 million .

Diluted earnings per share increased 35.2% to $1.23 . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 34.7% to $1.36 .

Fiscal Year 2023

Net sales increased 13.5% to $2,067.7 million ; technology segment net sales increased 16.3% to $2,015.2 million ; service revenues increased 9.9% to $264.4 million .

Technology segment gross billings increased 19.8% to $3,145.9 million .

Consolidated gross profit increased 12.3% to $517.5 million .

Consolidated gross margin was 25.0%, compared with 25.3% last year.

Net earnings increased 13.0% to $119.4 million .

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.1% to $190.6 million .

Diluted earnings per share increased 14.0% to $4.48 . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 14.4% to $5.02 .

HERNDON, Va., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 .

Management Comment

"Our strong fourth quarter results concluded a solid fiscal year that highlighted the success of our growth strategy and our ability to meet our customers' needs with innovative solutions despite persistent supply chain constraints," said Mark Marron, president and chief executive officer of ePlus. "Fourth quarter net sales improved 9% and fiscal 2023 net sales advanced 13.5%, reflecting our strategic focus on serving higher-value and higher-growth end markets, such as cloud, security and collaboration. Over the past year, we invested significantly in our people to expand our service offerings and build on our market position. Even with these investments, we managed overall expenses efficiently and generated diluted earnings per share growth of 35% in the fourth quarter and 14% for fiscal 2023. I am pleased with our financial performance and proud of our team's consistent execution to achieve these results."

Mr. Marron continued, "Earlier this month, we announced the acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of the Network Solutions Group (NSG) business unit of CCI Systems, Inc., a leading solutions provider to broadband Service Providers. This acquisition both complements our existing solutions offerings in the telecom market and expands our customer base nationwide. We believe this strategic acquisition will drive enhanced value and performance over time."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 :

Consolidated net sales increased 9.0% to $492.2 million, from $451.5 million .

Technology segment net sales increased 15.2% to $483.2 million, from $419.4 million primarily due to an increase in sales to customers in the technology and SLED end markets. Service revenues increased 11.5% to $68.7 million, from $61.6 million due to increases in professional services and managed services. Gross billings increased 17.6% to $733.1 million from $623.6 million . Gross billings is an operational metric defined as the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services including shipping charges during the period, net of customer returns and credit memos, sales, or other taxes.

Financing segment net sales decreased 72.1% to $9.0 million, from $32.1 million and cost of goods sold was lower by $18.6 million, both due to a decline in sales of leased equipment. Gross profit in the financing segment was lower by $4.6 million due to lower sales of leased equipment and lower transactional gains.

Consolidated gross profit increased 14.7% to $132.3 million, from $115.4 million . Consolidated gross margin was 26.9%, up from 25.5% last year due to higher margins from sales of product and services in our technology segment.

Operating expenses were $89.9 million, up 11.2% from $80.9 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, professional fees, software license and maintenance, and travel expenses, partially offset by changes in allowance for credit losses. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,754, up 177 from a year ago, partially due to the Future Com acquisition on July 15, 2022 . Of the 177 additional employees, 140 were customer facing employees, including 84 professional services and technical support personnel due to demand for our services.

Consolidated operating income increased 23.0% to $42.4 million .

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 22.4%, lower than the prior year quarter of 29.6%, due to lower than forecasted non-deductible expenses, increased benefits from foreign sales along with favorable state return to provision adjustments.

Net earnings increased 35.5% to $32.9 million .

Adjusted EBITDA increased 22.4% to $48.7 million .

Diluted earnings per share was $1.23, compared with $0.91 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.36, compared with $1.01 last year.

Fiscal Year 2023 Results

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the prior fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 :

Consolidated net sales increased 13.5% to $2,067.7 million, from $1,821.0 million .

Technology segment net sales increased 16.3% to $2,015.2 million, from $1,733.0 million primarily due to an increase in sales to customers in the technology and SLED end markets.Service revenues increased 9.9% to $264.4 million, from $240.6 million due to increases in professional services and managed services. Gross billings was $3,145.9 million, an increase of 19.8% from $2,625.7 million .

Financing segment net sales decreased 40.4% to $52.5 million, from $88.0 million, and cost of sales was $9.4 million, 73.1% lower than the prior year, both primarily due to fewer early lease buyouts and a decline in sales of leased equipment. Gross profit in the financing segment decreased $9.8 million due to lower sales of leased equipment, transactional gains and portfolio earnings.

Consolidated gross profit increased 12.3% to $517.5 million, from $461.0 million . Consolidated gross margin was 25.0%, overall consistent with the consolidated gross margin of 25.3% last year, as higher product margins were offset by lower service margins.

Operating expenses were $351.4 million, up 12.0% from $313.7 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, salaries and benefits, professional fees, advertising and marketing, software license and maintenance, travel expenses, and changes in allowance for credit losses.

Consolidated operating income increased 12.8% to $166.2 million . During fiscal year 2023, we incurred foreign currency transaction losses of $5.4 million, which was partially offset by $1.9 million related to our receipt of funds resulting from our claim in a class action lawsuit.

Our effective tax rate for the current year period was 26.8%, lower than last year's 28.1%, due to lower than forecasted non-deductible expenses, increased benefits from foreign sales along with favorable state return to provision adjustments.

Net earnings increased 13.0% to $119.4 million .

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.1% to $190.6 million .

Diluted earnings per share was $4.48, compared with $3.93 in the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $5.02, compared with $4.39 last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2023, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $103.1 million, compared with $155.4 million as of March 31, 2022. Inventory, which represents equipment ordered by customers but not yet delivered, increased 56.9% to $243.3 million from March 31, 2022 due to ongoing projects with customers coupled with continued supply chain constraints. Total stockholders' equity was $782.3 million, compared with $660.7 million as of March 31, 2022. Total shares outstanding were 26.9 million on both March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 .

Summary and Outlook

"ePlus achieved solid sales and earnings growth in fiscal 2023, driven by the outstanding performance of our team, the strength of our competitive positioning and our expanded breadth of offerings. Supported by our extensive vendor network, we continued to deliver transformative solutions that enabled our more than 4,300 customers to realize their technology goals and progress on their long-term IT strategies."

Mr. Marron concluded, "Despite an uncertain economic environment, we have a resilient business model and the capabilities to deliver cost effective technology solutions for our customers. With IT spending still focused on solutions that drive growth, continue digital transformation, generate efficiencies, and strengthen cybersecurity, we believe our portfolio is strongly aligned with our customers' needs. We remain committed to building long-term stakeholder value through consistent execution of our growth strategy both organically and through acquisitions and generating further operational efficiencies."

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the month of April:

Renewed Cisco Advanced Customer Experience Specialization.

Announced a new share repurchase program of up to one million shares.

In the month of March:

Achieved inclusion on the CRN Tech Elite 250 List for tenth year.

Announced the expansion of ePlus' credit facility.

Announced the launch of ePlus Automated Virtual Assistant for Collaboration Spaces.

In the month of February:

Recognized on CRN's 2023 Managed Service Provider 500 List in the Elite 150 category.

Announced Cloud Hosted Services Powered by VMware Cloud on AWS.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022 ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$103,093

$155,378 Accounts receivable-trade, net

504,122

430,380 Accounts receivable-other, net

55,508

48,673 Inventories

243,286

155,060 Financing receivables-net, current

89,829

61,492 Deferred costs

44,191

32,555 Other current assets

55,101

13,944 Total current assets

1,095,130

897,482









Financing receivables and operating leases-net

84,417

64,292 Deferred tax asset

3,682

5,050 Property, equipment and other assets

70,447

45,586 Goodwill

136,105

126,543 Other intangible assets-net

25,045

27,250 TOTAL ASSETS

$1,414,826

$1,166,203









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$220,159

$136,161 Accounts payable-floor plan

134,615

145,323 Salaries and commissions payable

37,336

39,602 Deferred revenue

114,028

86,469 Recourse notes payable-current

5,997

7,316 Non-recourse notes payable-current

24,819

17,070 Other current liabilities

24,372

28,095 Total current liabilities

561,326

460,036









Recourse notes payable-long-term

-

5,792 Non-recourse notes payable-long-term

9,522

4,108 Deferred tax liability

715

- Other liabilities

60,998

35,529 TOTAL LIABILITIES

632,561

505,465









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares

authorized; none outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares

authorized; 26,905 outstanding at March 31, 2023 and

26,886 outstanding at March 31, 2022

272

270 Additional paid-in capital

167,303

159,480 Treasury stock, at cost, 261 shares at March 31, 2023 and







130 shares at March 31, 2022

(14,080)

(6,734) Retained earnings

627,202

507,846 Accumulated other comprehensive income-foreign currency







translation adjustment

1,568

(124) Total Stockholders' Equity

782,265

660,738 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$1,414,826

$1,166,203

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Net sales













Product $423,462

$389,870

$1,803,275

$1,580,394 Services 68,715

61,649

264,443

240,625 Total 492,177

451,519

2,067,718

1,821,019















Cost of sales













Product 317,148

296,277

1,379,500

1,210,943 Services 42,704

39,891

170,694

149,094 Total 359,852

336,168

1,550,194

1,360,037















Gross profit 132,325

115,351

517,524

460,982















Selling, general, and administrative 85,319

76,964

333,520

297,117 Depreciation and amortization 3,322

3,270

13,709

14,646 Interest and financing costs 1,270

641

4,133

1,903 Operating expenses 89,911

80,875

351,362

313,666















Operating income 42,414

34,476

166,162

147,316















Other income (expense), net (76)

(55)

(3,188)

(432)















Earnings before taxes 42,338

34,421

162,974

146,884















Provision for income taxes 9,484

10,176

43,618

41,284















Net earnings $32,854

$24,245

$119,356

$105,600















Net earnings per common share-basic $1.24

$0.91

$4.49

$3.96 Net earnings per common share-diluted $1.23

$0.91

$4.48

$3.93















Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 26,593

26,553

26,569

26,638 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 26,702

26,703

26,654

26,866

Technology Segment

Three Months Ended March 31,





Year Ended March 31,





2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Net sales





















Product $414,493

$357,753

15.9 %

$1,750,802

$1,492,411

17.3 % Services 68,715

61,649

11.5 %

264,443

240,625

9.9 % Total 483,208

419,402

15.2 %

2,015,245

1,733,036

16.3 %























Cost of sales





















Product 315,794

276,352

14.3 %

1,370,061

1,175,789

16.5 % Services 42,704

39,891

7.1 %

170,694

149,094

14.5 % Total 358,498

316,243

13.4 %

1,540,755

1,324,883

16.3 %























Gross profit 124,710

103,159

20.9 %

474,490

408,153

16.3 %























Selling, general, and administrative 82,738

73,321

12.8 %

317,885

283,690

12.1 % Depreciation and amortization 3,294

3,243

1.6 %

13,598

14,535

(6.4 %) Interest and financing costs 780

235

231.9 %

2,897

928

212.2 % Operating expenses 86,812

76,799

13.0 %

334,380

299,153

11.8 %























Operating income $37,898

$26,360

43.8 %

$140,110

$109,000

28.5 % Gross billings $733,085

$623,558

17.6 %

$3,145,888

$2,625,749

19.8 % Adjusted EBITDA $44,049

$31,542

39.7 %

$164,184

$131,353

25.0 %

Technology Segment Net Sales by Customer End Market

Year Ended March 31,





2023

2022

Change

(in thousands)



Telecom, Media & Entertainment $532,921

$502,408

6.1 % Technology 393,594

250,485

57.1 % SLED 290,624

241,769

20.2 % Healthcare 274,936

270,481

1.6 % Financial Services 156,257

155,160

0.7 % All others 366,913

312,733

17.3 % Total $2,015,245

$1,733,036

16.3 %

Financing Segment

Three Months Ended March 31,





Year Ended March 31,





2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Net sales $8,969

$32,117

(72.1 %)

$52,473

$87,983

(40.4 %) Cost of sales 1,354

19,925

(93.2 %)

9,439

35,154

(73.1 %) Gross profit 7,615

12,192

(37.5 %)

43,034

52,829

(18.5 %)























Selling, general, and administrative 2,581

3,643

(29.2 %)

15,635

13,427

16.4 % Depreciation and amortization 28

27

3.7 %

111

111

0.0 % Interest and financing costs 490

406

20.7 %

1,236

975

26.8 % Operating expenses 3,099

4,076

(24.0 %)

16,982

14,513

17.0 %























Operating income $4,516

8,116

(44.4 %)

$26,052

$38,316

(32.0 %) Adjusted EBITDA $4,610

8,198

(43.8 %)

$26,408

$38,651

(31.7 %)

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, (iii) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expense, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Segment adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share - diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.

We use the above non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our operating performance and performance trends. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and operating results by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands) Consolidated





























Net earnings $32,854

$24,245

$119,356

$105,600 Provision for income taxes 9,484

10,176

43,618

41,284 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,322

3,270

13,709

14,646 Share based compensation 2,143

1,759

7,824

7,114 Interest and financing costs 780

235

2,897

928 Other expense, net [2] 76

55

3,188

432 Adjusted EBITDA $48,659

$39,740

$190,592

$170,004



















Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands) Technology Segment













Operating income $37,898

$26,360

$140,110

$109,000 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,294

3,243

13,598

14,535 Share based compensation 2,077

1,704

7,579

6,890 Interest and financing costs 780

235

2,897

928 Adjusted EBITDA $44,049

$31,542

$164,184

$131,353















Financing Segment

















Operating income $4,516

$8,116

$26,052





$38,316 Depreciation and amortization [1] 28

27

111





111 Share based compensation 66

55

245





224 Adjusted EBITDA $4,610

$8,198

$26,408





$38,651























Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands) GAAP: Earnings before taxes $42,338

$34,421

$162,974

$146,884 Share based compensation 2,143

$1,759

7,824

7,114 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 2,229

2,218

9,411

10,072 Other expense, net [2] 76

55

3,188

432 Non-GAAP: Earnings before provision for income taxes 46,786

38,453

183,397

164,502















GAAP: Provision for income taxes 9,484

10,176

43,618

41,284 Share based compensation 480

520

2,104

2,014 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 497

647

2,527

2,803 Other expense, net [2] 17

16

950

120 Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock -

-

267

317 Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 10,478

11,359

49,466

46,538















Non-GAAP: Net earnings $36,308

$27,094

$133,931

$117,964



















Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022















GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted $1.23

$0.91

$4.48

$3.93















Share based compensation 0.07

0.05

0.21

0.20 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 0.06

0.05

0.26

0.26 Other expense, net [2] -

-

0.08

0.01 Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock -

-

(0.01)

(0.01) Total non-GAAP adjustments - net of tax 0.13

0.10

0.54

0.46















Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted $1.36

$1.01

$5.02

$4.39

[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Legal settlement, interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

SOURCE ePlus inc.