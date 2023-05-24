Anzeige
WKN: 925631 | ISIN: FR0000072373 | Ticker-Symbol: EGID
Frankfurt
25.05.23
09:12 Uhr
0,690 Euro
-0,162
-19,01 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.05.2023 | 18:06
51 Leser
Egide: Update on discussions with the potential buyer of Egide SA's US subsidiaries

Bollène, May 24, 2023 - 06 :00 pm (CET)
Press Release

Update on discussions with the potential buyer
of Egide SA's US subsidiaries

Egide Group ( Euronext Growth Paris- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Mnémo: ALGID ) announces today that the potential buyer of its American subsidiaries, with which it had signed an exclusivity agreement until the end of May 2023, has ended its discussions with Egide.

Egide Group remains decided to sell its subsidiaries in the USA. It is pursuing other discussions and intends to hire an investment bank to optimize the sale of its subsidiaries in the USA.

The Egide Group will keep the market informed of any significant developments on this matter.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Annual Financial Report: By end of June
General Meeting : June 30, 2023
2023 HY Revenue: July 19, 2023

CONTACTS

EGIDE - Finance Department - Philippe Bringuier - +33 4 90 30 35 94 - pbringuier@fr.egide-group.com
FIN'EXTENSO - Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 6 17 38 61 78 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About EGIDE - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed Euronext Growth Paris- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnémo : ALGID


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
