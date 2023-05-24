SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.: SpotLite360 Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotLite360 IOT Solutions Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (FRANKFURT: 87A0) (the "Company") an emerging supply chain technology solutions company, announces today that further to the Company's news releases dated May 2, 2023, and May 16, 2023, the management cease trade order (MCTO) the Company applied for and was granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 2, 2023, under National Policy -- 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders, has been revoked as the company has now successfully completed all filings related to its annual financial statements. Revoking the MCTO means members of management are no longer prevented from trading the company's common shares.



The company originally applied for the MCTO in connection with a foreseeable delay in the filing deadline of May 1, 2023, for filing the company's annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022. As previously announced, the company applied for the MCTO as a result of delays caused by the transition to a new audit firm.

The company is now currently up to date in all of its required continuous disclosure filings, including the annual filings, which are available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

SPOTLITE360 IOT SOLUTIONS, INC.

"Tim Harvie"

Tim Harvie, President and CEO

e-mail ir@spotlite360.com

For more information about SpotLite360, please visit: www.spotlite360.com



About SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.

SpotLite360 provides a fully integrated SaaS-based enterprise tracing, tracking & collaboration solution that companies trust to achieve more sustainable and better performing supply chains. SpotLite360's solution is built on a scalable and fully customizable platform that leverages a broad array of RFID, IoT (Internet of Things) and sensor technologies to provide item level visibility, proof of origin, authenticity and chain of custody to its customers in pharmaceutical, healthcare, and agriculture. Companies across all industries are needing to invest in more resilient, adaptable, and collaborative supply chains in order to remain competitive. Current demand by consumers for proof of ESG ("Environmental, Social and Governance"), pressure across all industries to become more sustainable, new regulatory and legal requirements and the need for companies to become more efficient are some of the factors contributing to demand for supply chain solutions. SpotLite360 will leverage its proven supply chain tracing and tracking solutions to meet this demand and transform logistics workflows for enterprise clients in its target markets.

