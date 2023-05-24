Anzeige
Wesdome Gold Mines: Wesdome Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (the "Company") announces the results of the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today. A replay of the Meeting is available on the Company's website.

A total of 85,770,837 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 58.14% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

a)Appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration;
b)Election of the directors of the Company for the ensuing year; and
c)Approval of an advisory non-binding resolution accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated April 11, 2023.

Election of Directors

The following seven individuals were elected as directors of the Company, until the next annual meeting of shareholders, as set out in the table below:


Name of Nominee		Votes cast
FOR		% of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
WITHHELD		% of votes cast
WITHHELD
Louise Grondin80,704,04497.44%2,121,4412.56%
Charles Main78,952,65895.32%3,872,8274.68%
Nadine Miller79,877,19196.44%2,948,2943.56%
Warwick Morley-Jepson79,567,93996.07%3,257,5463.93%
Brian Skanderbeg80,682,66697.41%2,142,8192.59%
Edie Thome79,137,11095.55%3,688,3754.45%
Bill Washington80,231,17296.87%2,594,3133.13%


Re-Appointment of Auditors

Based on proxies received and votes cast by show of hands during the Meeting, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

Votes cast
FOR		% of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
WITHHELD		% of votes cast
WITHHELD
Appointment of Auditors83,653,82898.09%1,625,4251.91%


Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Based on proxies received and votes cast by ballot during the Meeting, the advisory non-binding resolution accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated April 11, 2023 was approved, with the following vote result:

Votes cast
FOR		% of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		% of votes cast
AGAINST
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation80,433,16998.75%1,016,8131.25%


Please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for further details on the above matters.

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO," with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol "WDOFF."

For further information, please contact:

Warwick Morley-Jepson
Board Chair & Interim CEO
416-360-3743 ext. 2029
w.morley-jepson@wesdome.com		orLindsay Carpenter Dunlop
VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2025
lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com
220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c58f8635-e04d-44e5-9060-8167c4ea0c6e


