Dorel Industries, Inc.: Dorel Industries Announces Results of Annual Meeting

MONTRÉAL, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated April 11, 2023 were re-elected as directors at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in Montréal.



At the meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Dorel, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Martin Schwartz 46,360,363 85.28 8,000,879 14.72 Alan Schwartz 46,358,600 85.28 8,002,642 14.72 Jeffrey Schwartz 45,725,115 84.11 8,636,127 15.89 Jeff Segel 46,360,897 85.28 8,000,345 14.72 Alain Benedetti 43,626,385 80.25 10,734,857 19.75 Brad A. Johnson 43,796,052 80.56 10,565,190 19.44 Sharon Ranson 46,884,115 86.25 7,477,127 13.75 Norman M. Steinberg 43,606,600 80.22 10,754,642 19.78 Maurice Tousson 45,793,265 84.24 8,567,977 15.76

At the meeting, shareholders also reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Dorel's auditors.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.6 billion and employs approximately 4,000 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

