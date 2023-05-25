Butagaz is expanding into the French solar market in cooperation with its subsidiaries, Soltea, Solwea, and Sys Enr.From pv magazine France French energy supplier Butagaz - which invested in Soltéa and Solewa in 2021 and acquired Sys EnR in late 2022 - has started to expand its presence in the PV market with the purchase of O'SiToiT. It notes that O'SiToiT specializes in large-roof PV arrays, particularly on agricultural and industrial hangars. O'SiToiT, which was established in 2009, has completed more than 200 projects, including resale and self-consumption arrangements. With 25 employees, ...

