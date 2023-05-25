Outsmarted Launches Ground-breaking "Manchester United" Question Pack for Football Fanatics Worldwide

LONDON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsmarted, the immersive live quiz show board game, is set to release its highly anticipated "Manchester United" question pack. This addition to Outsmarted's line-up of over 50 question packs promises to captivate and challenge United supporters with an array of trivia questions centred around the legendary football club.





Outsmarted has redefined trivia games by blending the excitement of a live quiz show with the social dynamics of a board game. Regardless of age or background, Outsmarted guarantees unparalleled entertainment for all players.

The "Manchester United" question pack takes players on an extraordinary journey through time, commemorating the club's storied history, iconic players, unforgettable moments, and monumental achievements. Whether you're a die-hard Red Devil or simply enjoy weekend football, this meticulously curated pack promises to enthral and entertain.

With a wide range of meticulously crafted trivia questions, the comprehensive Manchester United question pack covers topics such as historic triumphs, revered players, fierce rivalries, and legendary tales that define the club's rich past. It's the ultimate knowledge test for fans who embrace the allure of Old Trafford.

Jamal Hirani, of Outsmarted, said, "The launch of the Manchester United question pack is a triumph for Outsmarted! As a fervent Manchester United supporter, myself, I understand the passion fans have for their beloved club. This question pack aims to exalt that passion while delivering an engaging and entertaining experience. I believe it will become an instantaneous sensation among Manchester United devotees and trivia enthusiasts alike."

For more information about Outsmarted, please visit the official website at www.outsmarted.co.uk . The Manchester United question pack, along with other captivating question packs, is now available for purchase, offering limitless entertainment for trivia aficionados.

About Outsmarted:

Outsmarted is a live quiz show board game that combines the excitement of a game show with the social interactions of board games. This immersive experience allows players to showcase their knowledge, strategic thinking, and reflexes in a thrilling and engaging manner. With a wide range of question packs catering to diverse interests and passions, Outsmarted brings friends and family together for unforgettable gaming experiences. With over a million players in the UK, Outsmarted is now also available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany & Holland.

