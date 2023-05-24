NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2024 ended April 30, 2023.

" First quarter fiscal 2024 results reflect our focus on driving growth at scale and increasing profitability as we meaningfully expanded our operating margin and increased cash flow for the second consecutive quarter," said Rob Enslin, UiPath Co-Chief Executive Officer. " The teams are executing well in the current operating environment and we are committed to helping customers realize the transformative power of automation through an efficient go-to-market model that places customer success at the heart of everything we do."

" As a leader in AI-powered automation, customers are partnering with UiPath to harness the combination of generative AI and automation in an enterprise-grade platform," said Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer. " For years UiPath has invested in ML models and domain specific AI for understanding interfaces, mining tasks, and processing documents and communications. Combining this foundation with the recent advancements in generative AI further strengthens our platform, unlocking a new wave of opportunities to democratize automation, increasing the number of use cases and driving faster time to value and overall ROI."

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $289.6 million increased 18 percent year-over-year.

ARR of $1.249 billion increased 28 percent year-over-year.

Net new ARR of $45.0 million.

Dollar based net retention rate of 122 percent.

GAAP gross margin was 85 percent.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 87 percent.

GAAP operating loss was $(46.4) million.

Non-GAAP operating income was $48.2 million.

Net cash flow from operations was $67.3 million.

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was $72.7 million.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.8 billion as of April 30, 2023.

" I am pleased with our first quarter fiscal 2024 results which delivered revenue outperformance, as well as record non-GAAP operating margin and adjusted free cash flow. This afternoon we are raising our full fiscal year 2024 profitability outlook as we continue to drive efficiency across the business," said Ashim Gupta, UiPath Chief Financial Officer.

Financial Outlook

For the second quarter fiscal 2024, UiPath expects:

Revenue in the range of $279 million to $284 million

ARR in the range of $1.301 billion to $1.306 billion as of July 31, 2023

Non-GAAP operating income of approximately $10 million

For the full year fiscal 2024, UiPath expects:

Revenue in the range of $1.267 billion to $1.272 billion

ARR in the range of $1.427 billion to $1.432 billion as of January 31, 2024

Non-GAAP operating income of approximately $168 million

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure; in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Recent Business Highlights

Unveiled New AI-powered Capabilities and Developer Experiences to Accelerate Trusted AI: Announced its latest platform release 2023.4 that leverages the power of AI to discover automation opportunities, expand what can be automated, and make automation faster, easier, and more accessible to all. Release upgrades include: OpenAI Connectors, Clipboard AI, Solution Accelerators, Communications Mining, ROI comparison, and more -- all designed to put transformative ideas into practice faster and understand the automation value to the top and bottom line.

Announced its latest platform release 2023.4 that leverages the power of AI to discover automation opportunities, expand what can be automated, and make automation faster, easier, and more accessible to all. Release upgrades include: OpenAI Connectors, Clipboard AI, Solution Accelerators, Communications Mining, ROI comparison, and more -- all designed to put transformative ideas into practice faster and understand the automation value to the top and bottom line. Announced partnerships and integrations: SAP ® to offer the UiPath Business Automation Platform to customers. The expanded partnership enables customers to execute business transformations, migrate critical business systems to the cloud, and augment existing business systems with the UiPath Platform and helps enterprises take advantage of a clean core with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. The UiPath Platform is planned to be offered as a SAP-endorsed application. T-Systems , one of the leading providers of digital services and a subsidiary of Telekom, to provide the UiPath Business Automation Platform on the Open Telekom Cloud ensuring data sovereignty and compliance with European standards. German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy classifies T-Systems as a "Trusted Cloud" provider. Deutschlandticket, a subscription public transport ticket valid for all of Germany, is already benefiting from this partnership leveraging AI-powered UiPath solutions including Process Mining. Amazon SageMaker , an end-to-end machine learning (ML) service, to connect new ML models into UiPath business processes without the need for complex coding and manual effort. Amazon SageMaker is a fully managed service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to prepare data and build, train, and deploy ML models for any use case with fully managed infrastructure, tools, and workflows. Amelia , the enterprise leader in Trusted AI, to bring together the power of the UiPath Business Automation Platform with Amelia's enterprise-grade Conversational AI to create a fully integrated IT digital agent solution. Together, the market leaders will enable customers to deliver personalized employee experiences at scale, helping businesses drive efficient growth by doing more with less. Snowflake to launch the UiPath Business Automation Platform as a pre-built solution for the Manufacturing Data Cloud by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. The Manufacturing Data Cloud enables companies in automotive, technology, energy, and industrial sectors to unlock the value of their critical siloed industrial data by leveraging Snowflake's data platform, Snowflake- and partner-delivered solutions, and industry-specific datasets.

Appointed Executive Karenann Terrell to its Board of Directors: Terrell brings decades of experience in corporate leadership and digital and cybersecurity technologies, and a long and successful track record of leading innovative and diverse teams around the world. She has served in key roles at multiple Fortune 500 companies, including most recently as the Chief Digital & Technology officer for GSK plc (formerly GlaxoSmithKline). Terrell has also served as the Chief Information Officer for Walmart Stores Inc., Baxter International, and DaimlerChrysler.

Conference Call and Webcast

UiPath will host a conference call today, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results and guidance. To access this call, dial 1-201-689-8057 (domestic) or 1-877-407-8309 (international). The passcode is 13738322. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of UiPath's website (https://ir.uipath.com), and a replay will also be archived on the website for one year.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "projects," "outlook," "seeks," "should," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions, including the negatives of these words or similar expressions.

We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our guidance for the second fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2024, our strategic plans, objectives and roadmap, the estimated addressable market opportunity for our platform and statements regarding the growth of the enterprise automation market, the success of our platform and new releases, the success of our collaborations with third parties and our customers' behaviors and potential automation spend. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially, or such uncertainties could cause adverse effects on our results. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the market, political, economic, and business conditions, including geo-political turmoil and macro-economic effects caused by the war in Ukraine, increasing inflationary cost trends, and foreign exchange volatility; volatility in credit and financial markets, including industry effects as may be caused by recent bank closures; our recent rapid growth, which may not be indicative of our future growth; our limited operating history; our ability to successfully manage our growth and achieve or maintain profitability; our ability and the ability of our platform and products to satisfy and adapt to customer demands; our dependency on our existing customers to renew their licenses and purchase additional licenses and products from us and our channel partners; our ability to attract and retain customers; the competitive markets in which we participate; our ability to maintain and expand our distribution channels; our ability to attract, retain and motivate our management and key employees, integrate new team members and manage management transitions; our reliance on third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure; the potential effects that regional or global pandemics could have on our or our customers' businesses, financial conditions and future operating results; our failure to achieve our environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals; and the price volatility of our Class A common stock.

Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our guidance can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the annual period ended January 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 24, 2023, and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Key Performance Metric

Annualized Renewal Run-rate (ARR) is a key performance metric we use in managing our business because it illustrates our ability to acquire new subscription customers and to maintain and expand our relationships with existing subscription customers. We define ARR as annualized invoiced amounts per solution SKU from subscription licenses and maintenance and support obligations assuming no increases or reductions in customers' subscriptions. ARR does not include the costs we may incur to obtain such subscription licenses or provide such maintenance and support, and does not reflect any actual or anticipated reductions in invoiced value due to contract non-renewals or service cancellations other than for specific reserves, for example those for credit losses or disputed amounts. ARR does not include invoiced amounts associated with perpetual licenses or professional services. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and duration. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to replace these items.

Dollar-based net retention rate represents the rate of net expansion of our ARR from existing customers over the preceding 12 months. We calculate dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with ARR from the cohort of all customers as of 12 months prior to such period end (Prior Period ARR). We then calculate the ARR from these same customers as of the current period end (Current Period ARR). Current Period ARR includes any expansion and is net of any contraction or attrition over the preceding 12 months but does not include ARR from new customers in the current period. We then divide total Current Period ARR by total Prior Period ARR to arrive at dollar-based net retention rate. Dollar-based net retention rate may fluctuate based on the customers that qualify to be included in the cohort used for calculation and may not reflect our actual performance.

Investors should not place undue reliance on ARR or dollar-based net retention rate as an indicator of future or expected results. Our presentation of these metrics may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures that are derived from the consolidated financial statements, but that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). This earnings press release includes financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, including non-GAAP cost of licenses, non-GAAP cost of subscription services, non-GAAP cost of professional services and other, non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and margin, and non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude:

stock-based compensation expense;

amortization of acquired intangibles;

employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions;

restructuring costs;

charitable donations of Class A common stock; and

in the case of non-GAAP net income (loss), tax adjustments associated with the add-back items, as applicable.

Additionally, this earnings release presents non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow, which is calculated by adjusting GAAP operating cash flows for the impact of purchases of property and equipment, cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to employee equity transactions, net payments/receipts of employee tax withholdings on stock option exercises, and cash paid for restructuring costs.

UiPath uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, by excluding the effects of special items that do not reflect the ordinary earnings of our operations, and as a supplement to GAAP measures. UiPath believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in UiPath's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The information below provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. We encourage investors to consider our GAAP results alongside our supplemental non-GAAP measures, and to review the reconciliation between GAAP results and non-GAAP measures that is included at the end of this earnings press release. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of UiPath's website at https://ir.uipath.com.

UiPath, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in thousands, except per share data (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 Revenue: Licenses $ 134,039 $ 117,004 Subscription services 146,352 115,494 Professional services and other 9,197 12,568 Total revenue 289,588 245,066 Cost of revenue: Licenses 2,547 2,537 Subscription services 23,078 21,045 Professional services and other 18,042 21,434 Total cost of revenue 43,667 45,016 Gross profit 245,921 200,050 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 160,406 189,782 Research and development 75,342 68,690 General and administrative 56,584 57,530 Total operating expenses 292,332 316,002 Operating loss (46,411 ) (115,952 ) Interest income 13,848 991 Other income (expense), net 4,294 (2,811 ) Loss before income taxes (28,269 ) (117,772 ) Provision for income taxes 3,632 4,789 Net loss $ (31,901 ) $ (122,561 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 557,878 541,902

UiPath, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets in thousands (unaudited) As of April 30,

2023 January 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,311,576 $ 1,402,119 Marketable securities 469,071 354,774 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,017 and $2,698, respectively 233,307 374,217 Contract assets 68,536 69,260 Deferred contract acquisition costs 53,355 49,887 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 121,429 94,150 Total current assets 2,257,274 2,344,407 Marketable securities, non-current 5,710 2,942 Contract assets, non-current 6,930 6,523 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 136,571 137,616 Property and equipment, net 26,911 29,045 Operating lease right-of-use assets 52,275 52,052 Intangible assets, net 21,167 23,010 Goodwill 89,207 88,010 Deferred tax assets 5,915 5,895 Other assets, non-current 40,723 45,706 Total assets $ 2,642,683 $ 2,735,206 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,734 $ 8,891 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 63,138 76,645 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 48,622 142,582 Deferred revenue 385,895 398,334 Total current liabilities 503,389 626,452 Deferred revenue, non-current 113,222 121,697 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 56,564 56,442 Other liabilities, non-current 13,971 10,457 Total liabilities 687,146 815,048 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Class A common stock 5 5 Class B common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 3,801,656 3,736,838 Accumulated other comprehensive income 10,074 7,612 Accumulated deficit (1,856,199 ) (1,824,298 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,955,537 1,920,158 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,642,683 $ 2,735,206

UiPath, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows in thousands (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (31,901 ) $ (122,561 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,616 4,039 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 14,072 10,822 Net amortization on marketable securities (4,097 ) 473 Stock-based compensation expense 85,048 101,454 Charitable donation of Class A common stock 4,215 - Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 3,071 2,759 Provision for deferred income taxes (267 ) 1,594 Other non-cash charges, net 624 2,849 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 141,557 76,864 Contract assets 660 (18,523 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (15,499 ) (20,761 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,860 ) (5,231 ) Accounts payable (2,130 ) 7,554 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (10,547 ) (12,894 ) Accrued compensation and employee benefits (93,390 ) (65,083 ) Operating lease liabilities, net (2,946 ) (1,950 ) Deferred revenue (20,885 ) (14,289 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 67,341 (52,884 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (215,391 ) (21,918 ) Maturities of marketable securities 78,955 14,813 Purchases of property and equipment (1,870 ) (9,692 ) Other investing, net 2,754 1,100 Net cash used in investing activities (135,552 ) (15,697 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,187 2,823 Payments of tax withholdings on net settlement of equity awards (25,902 ) (17,329 ) Net payments of tax withholdings on sell-to-cover equity award transactions (645 ) (10,037 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions 4,730 6,356 Net cash used in financing activities (20,630 ) (18,187 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (1,702 ) (2,738 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (90,543 ) (89,506 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 1,402,119 1,768,723 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 1,311,576 $ 1,679,217

UiPath, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Margin to Non-GAAP Cost of

Revenue, Gross Profit and Margin in thousands, except percentages (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 GAAP cost of licenses $ 2,547 $ 2,537 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 836 596 Non-GAAP cost of licenses $ 1,711 $ 1,941 GAAP cost of subscription services $ 23,078 $ 21,045 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 3,178 3,216 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 584 330 Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 90 84 Non-GAAP cost of subscription services $ 19,226 $ 17,415 GAAP cost of professional services and other $ 18,042 $ 21,434 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 2,699 3,874 Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 71 79 Non-GAAP cost of professional services and other $ 15,272 $ 17,481 GAAP gross profit $ 245,921 $ 200,050 GAAP gross margin 85 % 82 % Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 5,877 7,090 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,420 926 Plus: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 161 163 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 253,379 $ 208,229 Non-GAAP gross margin 87 % 85 %

UiPath, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses, Loss, and Margin to Non-GAAP Operating

Expenses, Income (Loss) and Margin in thousands, except percentages (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 GAAP sales and marketing $ 160,406 $ 189,782 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 33,123 50,758 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 671 414 Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 1,224 1,427 Less: Restructuring costs 229 - Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 125,159 $ 137,183 GAAP research and development $ 75,342 $ 68,690 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 24,773 26,623 Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 601 481 Less: Restructuring costs 285 - Non-GAAP research and development $ 49,683 $ 41,586 GAAP general and administrative $ 56,584 $ 57,530 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 21,275 16,983 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 41 46 Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 378 177 Less: Restructuring costs 375 - Less: Charitable donation of Class A common stock 4,215 - Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 30,300 $ 40,324 GAAP operating loss $ (46,411 ) $ (115,952 ) GAAP operating margin (16 ) % (47 ) % Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 85,048 101,454 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,132 1,386 Plus: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 2,364 2,248 Plus: Restructuring costs 889 - Plus: Charitable donation of Class A common stock 4,215 - Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 48,237 $ (10,864 ) Non-GAAP operating margin 17 % (4 ) %

UiPath, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss and GAAP Net Loss Per Share to Non-GAAP Net Income (loss)

and Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) Per Share in thousands, except per share data (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (31,901 ) $ (122,561 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 85,048 101,454 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,132 1,386 Plus: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 2,364 2,248 Plus: Restructuring costs 889 - Plus: Charitable donation of Class A common stock 4,215 - Tax adjustments to add-backs 1,042 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 63,789 $ (17,473 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.23 ) GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 557,878 541,902 Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 557,878 541,902 Plus: Dilutive potential common shares from outstanding equity awards 12,728 - Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 570,606 541,902 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.11 $ (0.03 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.11 $ (0.03 )

UiPath, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow in thousands (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 67,341 $ (52,884 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,870 ) (9,692 ) Cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to employee equity transactions 2,738 3,034 Net payments of employee tax withholdings on stock option exercises 765 5,757 Cash paid for restructuring costs 3,734 - Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow $ 72,708 $ (53,785 )

