Robert Mattacchione, Novo's CEO and Board Chairman, stated, "The Company remains committed to the commercialization of its proprietary product offerings and the expansion and delivery of its essential services and solutions of how non-catastrophic healthcare is delivered both now and in the future. The Company's fiscal year 2023 first quarter period emphasized maximizing efficiencies pointed towards future cost savings and margin stability."

Financial Highlights:

As of November 30, 2022, the Company's cash and cash equivalents were $878 thousand, total assets were $38.2 million, total liabilities were $17.2 million, and stockholders' equity was $20.9 million.

Revenues for the three months ended November 30, 2022 were $3,419,280, representing an increase of $257,353, or 8.1%, from $3,161,927 for the same period in 2021. The increase in revenue is principally due to an increase in outsourced product sales which resulted in an increase in revenue of $607,589. Acenzia's and Terragenx's revenue for the three months ended November 30, 2022 was $777,229 and $9,157, respectively. Revenues from our healthcare services decreased by 7.3% when comparing the revenues for the three months ended November 30, 2022 to the same period in 2021 primarily due to a COVID-19 surge in Ontario province Canada and COVID-19 staffing related shortages limiting clinic and eldercare patient-practitioner direct personal interaction.

Operating costs for the three months ended November 30, 2022 were $3,981,493, representing an increase of $1,351,368, or 51.4%, from $2,630,125 for the same period in 2021. The increase in operating costs is principally due to the increase in overhead expenses associated with the operations of Acenzia, PRO-DIP, and Terragenx which was approximately $902,756 for the three months ended November 30, 2022. In subsequent quarters, this increase in overhead expenses associated with Acenzia, PRO-DIP, and Terragenx is projected to decrease as the Company integrates and consolidates operations. Also, an increase in legal and professional fees contributed to the increase in operating expenses.

Net loss attributed to Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. for the three months ended November 30, 2022 was $3,935,413, representing an increase of $2,128,826, or 117.8%, from $1,806,587 for the same period in 2021. The increase in net loss is principally due to (i) an increase in overhead expenses associated with the operations of Acenzia, PRO-DIP, and Terragenx which was approximately $902,756 for the three months ended November 30, 2022, (ii) an increase in interest expense, and (iii) an increase in amortization of debt discounts.

Operational Milestones:

The Company completed a registered offering which raised an aggregate of $2,000,000 with the sale of 4,000,000 units consisting of (i) 4,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, (ii) warrants with a three-year term to purchase 4,000,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.50 per share, and (iii) warrants with a five-year term to purchase 4,000,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.50 per share (the "Offering").

The Company obtained certain waivers and amendments with respect to certain payment and warrant exercise pricing provisions for both the Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd. and CVI Investments, Inc. aggregate $16.666m senior secured promissory notes.

About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of services and product innovation. Novo offers an essential and differentiated solution to deliver, or intend to deliver, these services and products through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics, and rehabilitative science.

We believe that "decentralizing" healthcare, through the integration of medical technology and interconnectivity, is an essential solution to the rapidly evolving fundamental transformation of how non-catastrophic healthcare is delivered both now and in the future. Specific to non-critical care, ongoing advancements in both medical technology and inter-connectivity are allowing for a shift of the patient/practitioner relationship to the patient's home and away from on-site visits to primary medical centers with mass-services. This acceleration of "ease-of-access" in the patient/practitioner interaction for non-critical care diagnosis and subsequent treatment minimizes the degradation of non-critical health conditions to critical conditions as well as allowing for more cost-effective healthcare distribution.

The Company's decentralized healthcare business model is centered on three primary pillars to best support the transformation of non-catastrophic healthcare delivery to patients and consumers:

First Pillar: Service Networks. Deliver multidisciplinary primary care services through (i) an affiliate network of clinic facilities, (ii) small and micro footprint sized clinic facilities primarily located within the footprint of box-store commercial enterprises, (iii) clinic facilities operated through a franchise relationship with the Company, and (iv) corporate operated clinic facilities.

Second Pillar: Technology. Develop, deploy, and integrate sophisticated interconnected technology, interfacing the patient to the healthcare practitioner thus expanding the reach and availability of the Company's services, beyond the traditional clinic location, to geographic areas not readily providing advanced, peripheral based healthcare services, including the patient's home.

Third Pillar: Products. Develop and distribute effective, personalized health and wellness product solutions allowing for the customization of patient preventative care remedies and ultimately a healthier population. The Company's science-first approach to product innovation further emphasizes our mandate to create and provide over-the-counter preventative and maintenance care solutions.

Innovation through science combined with the integration of sophisticated, secure technology assures Novo Integrated Sciences of continued cutting-edge advancement in patient-first platforms.

NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of November 30, 2022 (unaudited) and August 31, 2022 November 30, August 31, 2022 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 878,700 $ 2,178,687 Accounts receivable, net 960,091 1,017,405 Inventory, net 1,010,115 879,033 Other receivables, current portion 1,053,437 1,085,335 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 554,978 571,335 Total current assets 4,457,321 5,731,795 Property and equipment, net 5,563,829 5,800,648 Intangible assets, net 17,708,310 18,840,619 Right-of-use assets, net 2,423,519 2,673,934 Goodwill 7,595,844 7,825,844 TOTAL ASSETS 37,748,823 $ 40,872,840 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,075,124 $ 1,800,268 Accrued expenses 1,232,519 1,116,125 Accrued interest (including amounts to related parties) 434,521 454,189 Convertible notes payable, net of discount of $2,750,917 6,422,009 9,099,654 Derivative liability 1,390,380 - Contingent liability 62,855 534,595 Due to related parties 417,718 478,897 Finance lease liability, current portion 8,737 8,890 Operating lease liability, current portion 521,358 582,088 Total current liabilities 12,565,221 14,074,706 Debentures, related parties 918,439 946,250 Government loans and notes payable, net of current portion 157,900 161,460 Finance lease liability, net of current portion 9,466 12,076 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 2,010,041 2,185,329 Deferred tax liability 1,402,966 1,445,448 TOTAL LIABILITIES 17,064,033 18,825,269 Commitments and contingencies - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. Convertible preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2022 and August 31, 2022, respectively - - Common stock; $0.001 par value; 499,000,000 shares authorized; 39,890,811 and 31,180,603 shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2022 and August 31, 2022, respectively 39,891 31,181 Additional paid-in capital 69,135,417 66,056,824 Common stock to be issued (4,113,411 and 4,149,633 shares at November 30, 2022 and August 31, 2022) 9,382,441 9,474,807 Other comprehensive income 143,828 560,836 Accumulated deficit (57,753,902 ) (53,818,489 ) Total Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. stockholders' equity 20,947,675 22,305,159 Noncontrolling interest (262,885 ) (257,588 ) Total stockholders' equity 20,684,790 22,047,571 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 37,748,823 $ 40,872,840

NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 3,419,280 $ 3,161,927 Cost of revenues 1,679,747 1,895,461 Gross profit 1,739,533 1,266,466 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 7,332 168 General and administrative expenses 3,974,161 2,629,957 Total operating expenses 3,981,493 2,630,125 Loss from operations (2,241,960 ) (1,363,659 ) Non-operating income (expense) Interest income 2,281 8,388 Interest expense (167,243 ) (68,730 ) Amortization of debt discount (1,490,513 ) (57,840 ) Foreign currency transaction losses (39,301 ) (334,554 ) Total other income (expense) (1,694,776 ) (452,736 ) Loss before income taxes (3,936,736 ) (1,816,395 ) Income tax expense - - Net loss $ (3,936,736 ) $ (1,816,395 ) Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interest (1,323 ) (9,808 ) Net loss attributed to Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. $ (3,935,413 ) $ (1,806,587 ) Comprehensive loss: Net loss (3,936,736 ) (1,816,395 ) Foreign currency translation loss (420,982 ) (104,388 ) Comprehensive loss: $ (4,357,718 ) $ (1,920,783 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 33,855,082 26,924,705 Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.07 )

NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY For the Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) Additional Common Other Novo Common Stock Paid-in Stock To Comprehensive Accumulated Stockholders' Noncontrolling Total Shares Amount Capital Be Issued Income Deficit Equity Interest Equity Balance, August 31, 2022 31,180,603 $ 31,181 $ 66,056,824 $ 9,474,807 $ 560,836 $ (53,818,489 ) $ 22,305,159 $ (257,588 ) $ 22,047,571 Units issued for cash, net of offering costs 4,000,000 4,000 1,791,000 - - - 1,795,000 - 1,795,000 Issuance of common stock to be issued 36,222 36 92,330 (92,366 ) - - - - - Cashless exercise of warrants 4,673,986 4,674 1,134,376 - - - 1,139,050 - 1,139,050 Fair value of stock options - - 60,887 - - - 60,887 - 60,887 Foreign currency translation loss - - - - (417,008 ) - (417,008 ) (3,974 ) (420,982 ) Net loss - - - - - (3,935,413 ) (3,935,413 ) (1,323 ) (3,936,736 ) Balance, November 30, 2022 39,890,811 $ 39,891 $ 69,135,417 $ 9,382,441 $ 143,828 $ (57,753,902 ) $ 20,947,675 $ (262,885 ) $ 20,684,790 Balance, August 31, 2021 26,610,144 $ 26,610 $ 54,579,396 $ 9,236,607 $ 991,077 $ (20,969,274 ) $ 43,864,416 $ (60,261 ) $ 43,804,155 Common stock for services 35,000 35 64,715 - - - 64,750 - 64,750 Common stock issued as collateral and held in escrow 2,000,000 2,000 (2,000 ) - - - - - - Common stock to be issued for purchase of Terragenx - - - 983,925 - - 983,925 97,311 1,081,236 Common stock to be issued for purchase of Mullin assets - - - 188,925 - - 188,925 - 188,925 Value of warrants issued with convertible notes - - 295,824 - - - 295,824 - 295,824 Fair value of stock options - - 154,135 - - - 154,135 - 154,135 Foreign currency translation loss - - - - (103,533 ) - (103,533 ) (855 ) (104,388 ) Net loss - - - - - (1,806,587 ) (1,806,587 ) (9,808 ) (1,816,395 ) Balance, November 30, 2021 28,645,144 $ 28,645 $ 55,092,070 $ 10,409,457 $ 887,544 $ (22,775,861 ) $ 43,641,855 $ 26,387 $ 43,668,242

NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (3,936,736 ) $ (1,816,395 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 586,166 694,282 Fair value of vested stock options 60,887 154,135 Financing costs for debt extension 1,139,050 - Common stock issued for services - 64,750 Operating lease expense 209,846 163,879 Amortization of debt discount 1,490,513 57,840 Foreign currency transaction losses 39,301 334,554 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 28,174 (253,079 ) Inventory (157,118 ) 12,245 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,471 (47,335 ) Accounts payable 321,961 (55,056 ) Accrued expenses 149,945 82,933 Accrued interest (9,232 ) 9,481 Operating lease liability (202,465 ) (161,337 ) Net cash used in operating activities (278,237 ) (759,103 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment - (120,397 ) Cash acquired with acquisition - 29,291 Net cash used in investing activities - (91,106 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments to related parties (48,480 ) (3,127 ) Repayments of finance leases (2,763 ) (7,088 ) Repayment of convertible notes (2,777,778 ) - Proceeds from the sale of units, net of offering costs 1,795,000 - Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net - 1,410,000 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,034,021 ) 1,399,785 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 12,271 (41,984 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,299,987 ) 507,592 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,178,687 8,293,162 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 878,700 $ 8,800,754 CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 186,911 $ 64,522 Income taxes $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Debt discount recognized on derivative liability $ 1,390,380 $ - Common stock to be issued for intangible assets $ - $ 188,925 Common stock to be issued for acquisition $ - $ 983,925

