Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Jetzt in den Gewinner von morgen investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3QM | ISIN: FI0009014377 | Ticker-Symbol: OFK
Frankfurt
25.05.23
09:09 Uhr
42,510 Euro
-0,400
-0,93 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,35042,41009:41
42,36042,40009:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2023 | 09:34
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orion Oyj: Orion hosts its Capital Markets Day today, May 25, 2023, in Helsinki

ORION CORPORATION
INVESTOR NEWS
25 MAY 2023 at 10.30 EEST

Orion hosts its Capital Markets Day today, May 25, 2023, in Helsinki

Orion hosts its Capital Markets Day for analysts, institutional investors and other capital market representatives, and media representatives in Helsinki today, May 25, 2023. During the event, company's management will introduce Orion's new business divisions and provide an update on Orion's R&D and drivers for growth and profitability. Orion will not publish new strategic or financial targets in connection to the event.

The presentation material is now published on Orion's website https://www.orion.fi/en/cmd2023. The presentations include, among other things, the following information, which is of interest to investors, but is not considered to be material information about the company.

  • A new molecule, ODM-212, is about to enter clinical phase I trial in H2 2023.
  • Easyhaler® product portfolio has potential to exceed EUR 200 million in peak annual sales.
  • Orion has developed and launched in Europe a generic levodopa-carbidopa Parkinson's disease product. Other products with generic substances for Parkinson's disease are under development.

Orion is planning to initiate a Phase I clinical trial with ODM-212 in H2 2023. ODM-212 is a TEAD inhibitor, aimed for the treatment of solid tumours with YAP/TEAD activation.

Based on, among others, recent initiatives and recommendations1,2,3 by healthcare systems and health organisations to prefer dry-powder inhalers over metered-dose inhalers due to climatic reasons, Orion sees further growth potential to its Easyhaler® product portfolio. Orion estimates that Easyhaler® product portfolio has potential to exceed EUR 200 million in peak annual sales.

Orion's innovation entacapone remains one of the cornerstones of Parkinson's disease treatment and Orion remains an established company in the field of Parkinson's disease. Orion has developed a generic levodopa-carbidopa product for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and the product is in a launch phase in Europe. In addition, Orion is developing other combination products with generic substances for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. These new products will complement Orion's offering and strengthen the Company's position in Parkinson's disease market.

Orion's Capital Markets Day starts at 13:00 EEST and anyone can follow the event via a live webcast at https://orion.videosync.fi/cmd-25-5-23.

Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
Tel. +358 10 426 2721

Reference
1https://ginasthma.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/GINA-2023-Full-Report-2023-WMS.pdf
2https://www.england.nhs.uk/greenernhs/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2022/07/B1728-delivering-a-net-zero-nhs-july-2022.pdf
3https://register.awmf.org/assets/guidelines/053_D_Ges_fuer_Allgemeinmedizin_und_Familienmedizin/053-059eng_S1_Climate-conscious-prescription-of-inhaled-medications_2022-09.pdf

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.