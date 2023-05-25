Yingli is offering six versions of its new 144-cell Panda 3.0 PRO solar modules, with power outputs ranging from 555 W to 580 W and efficiencies ranging from 21.48% to 22.45%. The panels are designed for near-shore and offshore floating solar plants.Chinese module manufacturer Yingli Solar unveiled new bifacial n-type TOPCon solar modules for near-shore and offshore floating solar applications at the SNEC trade show this week in Shanghai, China. "It adopts a complete set of anti-salt and anti-corrosion bill of materials and is matched with a flexible bracket design, suitable for nearshore and ...

