Fruit Fillings Market worth $3.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fruit Fillings Market is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2028 from USD 3.0 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by increased consumer demand for convenience foods, the popularity of on-the-go snacks, and the rise of e-Commerce platforms. Moreover, the consumers are inclined towards premium products and exploring new cuisines. They are willing to spend extra for high-quality and nutritious products with low-calorie, less sugar, and this trend is expected to continue. Thus, the growth of this market is majorly attributed to the growing changing consumer preferences and the increasing demand for natural, healthier, and tasty food ingredients.





Fruit fillings without pieces segment is anticipated to have the largest share among the filling types in 2023

The global market for fruit fillings without pieces is currently experiencing tremendous growth. Fruit fillings without pieces typically have delicious fruity flavors and all the necessary micronutrients. As the fruit fillings without pieces, which are generally in pureed, paste or sauce format, are convenient and have versatility properties to use into various food and beverage applications. These factors are anticipating the growth of the fruit fillings market.

The berries segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate among all the other fruits in the Fruit Fillings market in 2023

Berries are one of the most popular fruits used in fruit fillings due to their unique flavor, nutrition, and vibrant colors. Berries like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and cranberries are commonly used in fruit fillings for bakery and confectionery products such as cakes, pastries, pies, and donuts. The production of berries for the food processing industry has been steadily growing which is indicating a growing demand for value-added berry fruit products, which drives the market for fruit fillings.

Asia Pacific region is witnessing the highest growth rate in the Fruit Fillings market

Due to the increased demand for bakery and confectionery products and the rise of the middle-class population along with their increasing disposable income levels in emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia have contributed to the growing demand for fruit fillings in the region.

Additionally, according to 2022 analysis from the Institute of Grocery Distribution, the grocery retail market in China is the largest grocery market in Asia Pacific which is growing rapidly year-on-year. This expansion in modern retail channels which offer a wide range of food and beverage products coupled with the rising consumption of baked goods is boosting the market for fruit fillings.

