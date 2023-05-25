Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 26 May 2023. ISIN: DK0060696300 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Scandinavian Tobacco Group --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 93,000,000 shares (DKK 93,000,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,000,000 shares (DKK 6,000,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 87,000,000 shares (DKK 87,000,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: STG --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 118442 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66